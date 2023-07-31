Off-duty LEAP officer shot and killed in gang crossfire
Lester Kiewit interviews Yaseen Johaar, Secretary of Hanover Park Community Policing Forum (CPF).
37-year-old off-duty Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officer, Toufeeq Williams was shot and killed when a stray bullet hit him in the head this past Sunday.
According to reports, Williams and his daughter were walking along the corner of Trampoline and Cadillac Street when the shooting occurred.
He was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.
Johaar says that this incident highlights the seriousness of gang activity on the Cape Flats.
He adds that it's ironic that the people that have been deployed to help keep the community safe becomes the victim.
Justice must be served, says Johaar.
Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased.
It doesn't matter what work you are doing, the situation on the Cape Flats is out of control.Yaseen Johaar, Secretary – Hanover Park Community Policing Forum
It came as a shock.Yaseen Johaar, Secretary – Hanover Park Community Policing Forum
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
