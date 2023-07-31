Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Trevor Noah’s next book is for everyone – children too!

31 July 2023 2:42 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Trevor Noah

'Into the Uncut Grass' is set to hit shelves on 31 October.

Trevor Noah has penned another book, which he says is for all ages.

Taking a different approach from his previous best-selling book Brown A Crime, Into the Uncut Grass is an illustrated book for all ages.

The renowned comedian took to his social media to share the exciting news about the book.

It is a collaboration with illustrator Christopher Myers.

The book is described as “an illustrated fable about a young child’s journey into the world beyond the shadow of home, a magical landscape where he discovers the secrets of solidarity, connection, and finding peace with the people we love.”

He adds that writing a book that appeals to people of all ages has always been on his bucket list.

If _Born A Crime’_s success is anything to go by (voted book of the year by SA Book Awards), readers are in for a treat!

Into the Uncut Grass is set to hit the shelves at the end of October.


This article first appeared on 947 : Trevor Noah’s next book is for everyone – children too!




