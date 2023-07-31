[LISTEN] Ever had a song stuck in your head for days? Here's why earworms happen
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to audiologist, Chantal Kassuto about earworms, why they happen and how you can shake them.
What's an earworm?
If you can't get songs like baby shark (doo-doo-doo-doo), Beyoncé's, Single Ladies, Mgarimbe's Sister Bethina or Britney Spears', Oops I did it again out of your head - it might be an earworm... and yes, these songs are top contenders for earworms.
Kassuto says that it's a song "you can't shake from your brain" and is most likely unwanted and also goes by brainworms, sticky music or stuck song syndrome.
The audiologist says nine out of 10 people might experience earworms.
And yes, it can happen even with a song you DON'T like.
Why do earworms happen?
Kassuto says that earworms happen because the part of the brain that stores sound is deep in the central lobe which is the same part that stores memories and emotional connections.
So, exposure to a specific word, emotional connection, memory, sound, melody or rhythm might trigger an earworm.
Earworms are also a way your brain stays busy if your mind isn't very full, says Kassuto.
How can you stop earworms?
Kassuto says, studies show that doing these might help:
1) Outworm the earworm with a cheery song like happy birthday.
2) Listen to the song that's annoying you from start to finish.
3) Engage in moderately difficult tasks like reading or doing a puzzle.
4) Chew gum - this interrupts storing information within the auditory memory senses of the brain.
Overall, Kassuto says earworms are "very annoying but it's not dangerous, it can be part of your brain's creative process."
