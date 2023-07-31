



Clement Manyathela interviews Liane Lurie, Clinical Psychologist.

Shame is a complex emotional response that can cause emotional distress, social isolation, and often the root of dysfunctions in families.

It's typically described as a painful feeling of humiliation, embarrassment, or distress that arises from a sense of inadequacy, guilt, or perceived failure.

For some people, feelings of shame may begin in childhood and work its way into adulthood, however, the longer its left unaddressed, the more powerful it becomes and can often lead to behaviours that invite even greater shame.

Feeling shame/embarrassment. Pexels: SHVETS production

RELATED: How an ex-bully and his victim have reconciled to spread an important message

The root of shame varies:

Traumatic childhood experiences

Witnessing abuse

Being a victim of abuse

Struggling at school due to an undiagnosed learning disability

While there are a plethora of causes, Lurie says that it leaves an individual feeling inadequate and that feeling follows them throughout their lifetime.

As a result, some may face depression, addiction or bullying.

Despite how difficult it might be, addressing and understanding where your shame stems from is vital in enabling you to live a life where you feel and believe that you are enough.

The people that play a significant role in our lives and the words that they utter to us are incredible powerful in shaping the people that we become. Liane Lurie, Clinical Psychologist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Understanding shame: 'Words are powerful in shaping who we become'