Get to know yourself through meditation with the 21-Day Presence Practice
Clarence Ford speaks to Mandy Myerson of the 21-Day Presence Practice.
Through the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it is important to take moment to yourself to de-stress and relax.
This can be done through mediation, says Myerson.
Meditation can not only help you de-stress, but it can also improve your energy levels.
The most chronic disease of our time is stress, when we are functioning off cortisol and adrenaline we aren’t able to access much of our own creativity we’re completely driven by everything outside of ourselves.Mandy Myerson, 21-Day Presence Practice
When we are able to step back, pause and take a breath and connect with ourselves, we can access more of who we are.
In her 30 years of experience, Myers notes she has also become less reactive and so much more responsive.
The reason why we call this the Presence Practice is because we look at a variety of different ways in which to access the still space within yourself.Mandy Myerson, 21-Day Presence Practice
We are able to become a lot more creative, we become conscious participants, we become active co-creators in what we want to do and how we live each day.Mandy Myerson, 21-Day Presence Practice
Across the 21 days, for each session, participants are essentially meeting themselves as they are guided through particular practices online.
Each session is uniquely designed to suit the participants needs, so whether you are a seasoned meditator or a newbie, you get the same benefits.
Find out more about the 21-Day Presence Practice here.
Scroll above to listen to the in-depth discussion
This article first appeared on 947 : Get to know yourself through meditation with the 21-Day Presence Practice
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/4gcqRf3-f2I
