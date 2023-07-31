Is your child anxious and clingy? Eggshell parenting might be the reason
Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Susan Gregor Harlen, Parenting Coach
Eggshell parenting is when parent act in a way that is unpredictable, causing their children to feel anxious and unstable in their environment.
Eggshell parents are often not aware of the level of instability they are causing or how it affects their children.
This parenting style is not always conscious choice and is more common among people who suffer with mental illnesses such as bi-polar disorder or borderline personality disorder.
It is quite a harsh type of parenting.Susan Gregor Harlen, Parenting Coach
Harlen says that children often believe they are the cause of their parent’s negative emotion or reaction leading to these feelings of stress.
She adds that it is important to explain emotions to your children so they can understand if you have had a bad day or are snippy, it is not because of them.
As a parent if you notice your child is especially anxious or constantly checking with you that what they are doing is okay, this might be a result of eggshell parenting.
If you have been eggshell parenting your child, you can help alleviate the stress by apologising a reassuring them that you will always love and be proud of them no matter what.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Is your child anxious and clingy? Eggshell parenting might be the reason
