Takealot ordered to run its retail & marketplace divisions independently
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Duncan McLeod, founder and editor of the TechCentral.
Takealot.com has two separate bits to its business, something you may be completely unaware of.
It's got its own retail division, which many of us know about, and then it's got an online marketplace for third-party sellers which competes with them.
But the Competition Commission has ruled that Takealot.com's hybrid-platform model has led to a conflict of interest, ordering the online retail giant to separate the divisions.
Takealot will always favour its own retail operations and its own products that it's selling, over those third-party sellers.Duncan McLeod, editor - Techcentral
Takealot is actually providing a platform on which third-party sellers can their goods and services, utilising Takealot's warehousing and logistics infrastructure to ensure those products are delivered.Duncan McLeod, editor - Techcentral
The commission has ordered Takealot to split these two operations and run them independently of each other.Duncan McLeod, editor - Techcentral
The regulator effectively wants Takealot to operate its retail and marketplace operations as completely separate operations, and not as a single business as is currently the case.
These findings form part of the Competition Commissions recently concluded, two-year long 'online intermediation platforms inquiry report', looking into the business operations of online retailers.
The commissions' has also taken aim at Google and a host of other international tech companies and other online retailers such as Amazon, which is rumored to be launching in South Africa in the near future.
They're saying any rules we impose on Takealot is likely to be imposed on Amazon as well.Duncan McLeod, editor - Techcentral
Listen to the audio for more.
