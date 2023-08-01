Asemhle 'Predator' Wellem looking to become king of the jungle
Asemhle Wellem may not be a household name in the world of boxing, but the Eastern Cape-born fighter is well on his way to claiming that title.
“Predator” has already claimed a title in the past couple of days having won the WBF Intercontinental super-middleweight belt after beating Twaha Kassim via unanimous decision in Kassim’s homeland of Tanzania.
Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Wellem said there was no doubt about the result despite some challenges in the build-up.
People always have something to say. They said I was being rushed but we knew the plan and even though we only had two weeks to prep for the fight we knew what we were doing. I am surrounded by a very good team and they help every step of the way. When I started I was an amateur and they didn’t have money to send us to qualify for the Olympics. My promoter now has brought me to Joburg to get fights and sparring partners. We tried to go to Brian Mitchell's academy for sparring for this fight and he said we were not welcome there.Asemhale “Predator” Wellem, WBF Intercontinental Champion
Asemhale’s manager Siyanda Zingelwa said there is no limit to where he can go and that the team will work hard to make sure he gets where he needs me to be.
There was nothing threatening in the fight and it was one-way traffic. We just made sure he was not overconfident and he stuck to the plan. This fight came at the perfect time and we exposed the opponent for the scam he is. He is the face of Tanzanian boxing but he showed nothing. He is one-dimensional and only knows one way to fight and we exploited that. We know the calibre of this boy. We are national champions and we want to defend that title. If that does not happen, there is also the international route in which we are trying to establish him. But so far so good for us.Siyanda Zingelwa, Asemhale’s manager
This article first appeared on 947 : Asemhle 'Predator' Wellem looking to become king of the jungle
More from Sport
Mzansi's Protea Youth Climbing Team heads to championships in South Korea
This year 20 South African athletes will take part in the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Youth World Championships.Read More
Banyana edge Italy for first WWC win, qualify for last 16
The South African side emerged 3-2 victors over Italy on Wednesday.Read More
'He's scared of me': UFC champ Israel Adesanya (NZ) on Dricus Du Plessis (SA)
It seems South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis has struck a nerve with New Zealand's UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.Read More
Do or die for Banyana in final WWC group game
SA lost 2-1 to Sweden in their opening game before blowing a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Argentina in their second match.Read More
'I will never be lost to football': Lebogang Manyama
The 32-year-old was forced to hang up his boots after a recurring knee injury.Read More
Sports broadcast rights: Huge shake-up coming as govt gets involved
Members of the public have until 8 September to comment on the Communications Department's draft white paper.Read More
'Football is in my blood': Outgoing Maritzburg United COO
Jetto was at Manning Rangers from 1997 until 2004, meaning he spent over 20 years as a football administrator.Read More
Sunshine Girls silence Spar Proteas in final Pool C game
South Africa lost 49-67 to the Jamaicans, nicknamed The Sunshine Girls.Read More
Proteas in for an epic battle against Jamaica in netball clash tonight
Sara Jayne Makwala King speaks to sports anchor Cato Louw about the Netball World Cup in Cape Town.Read More