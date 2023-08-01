N1 assault: Court expected to rule on bail for Mashatile's protectors
JOHANNESBURG - The protectors of Deputy President Paul Mashatile are set to know their fate on Tuesday as to whether they will be released on bail or continue to be remanded in custody.
The eight suspended SAPS VIP Protection Unit officers have been behind bars for over a week after they were arrested for being caught on video beating civilians on the side of the N1 highway last month.
The men are charged with several counts of assault, causing malicious damage to property and pointing of a firearm.
EAD MORE:
-
N1 assault: Mashatile's protectors fear losing jobs if bail application denied
-
N1 highway attack: Accused's defence questions credibility of viral video
-
N1 assault: Lawyers rubbish argument VIP Unit members are unruly on SA roads
The eight VIP Protection Unit officers, who were attached to the security detail of Deputy President Paul Mashatile, appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court last week.
While the men have been allowed to keep their face masks on, the State prosecutor, Elize le Roux, said that three of the accused men were seen on the video assaulting people on the N1 highway.
However, Le Roux said that all eight accused acted in common purpose.
The defence lawyers for the accused have argued that the State had not proven to the court that if the men were released, they would pose a danger to the witnesses and the investigation.
Magistrate Hleziphe Mkhasibe is expected to make a bail ruling on Tuesday.
This article first appeared on EWN : N1 assault: Court expected to rule on bail for Mashatile's protectors
Source : Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt
Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade America's top credit rating.Read More
Applications for the 2024 WC Provincial Treasury bursaries are officially open
The Western Cape Provincial Treasury is offering bursaries for passionate students.Read More
'We must not throw up our hands and say we're a failed state': Tinyiko Maluleke
As we witness parts of our country falling apart in front of us, its hard not to wonder if we are a failing state.Read More
AFRAID: SAPS whistleblower claims to be in hiding from Police Minister Cele
Patricia Morgan Mashale says she lives in fear for her life and has survived two assassination attempts.Read More
'A basic income grant is possible, with some budget restructuring'
The Secretary-General for the Good Party, Brett Herron, says there is a legal and moral obligation to provide this basic need.Read More
Will cancer patients be better or worse off under the NHI scheme?
The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism asks whether the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme is the silver bullet needed to fix South Africa's health system.Read More
Western Cape remains untouchable for the ANC in 2024 elections
The ANC controls eight of the nine provinces, but the odds are stacked against the party making serious inroads in the Western Cape.Read More
CoCT gets heritage greenlight to turn Cissie Gool House into low-cost housing
The building will have a total of 700 units, but the future of the current residents remain unknown.Read More
Cape Town impounds law-breaking taxis 'to push black-owned businesses out'
The National Taxi Alliance stands in solidarity with taxi operators affected by vehicles impounded by the City of Cape Town.Read More