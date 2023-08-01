DA to approach UN court over Malema's 'Kill the Boer' chants at 10-year rally
Lester Kiewit interviews Samkelo Mokhine, Executive Director of the Freedom of Expression Institute.
The Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) 10-year anniversary celebrations continue to make headlines.
Over the weekend, the country's third-largest party celebrated 10 years since its formation at the FNB Stadium, but once again, Julius Malema is in the hot seat.
In the video below, you can hear Malema and his followers sing 'Kill the Boer - Kill the Farmer', which is causing an uproar.
In a statement penned by the DA, they state that "an alliance between the violent EFF and corrupt ANC in national government will be Doomsday for our country".
They make it clear that they will not rest until Malema is out of the Union Buildings.
Additionally, DA leader John Steenhuisen says that complaints will be lodged against Malema and the ANC with the United Nations Human Rights Council.
The DA is perfectly within its right to lodge a complaint at the UN Human Rights Council.Samkelo Mokhine, Executive Director – Freedom of Expression Institute
While the song isn't considered hate speech following the 2022 case, Mokhine says that within the South African climate, the context of the use of the song needs to be reconsidered.
There aren't a lot of other organisations that keep singing this song.Samkelo Mokhine, Executive Director – Freedom of Expression Institute
Kiewit proposes the question: Why is the use of the apartheid flag considered hate speech, but an old struggle song is not?
We hope that these matters go through the court and are refined so that the Constitutional Court will give definite indications on whether they constitute it hate speech or not.Samkelo Mokhine, Executive Director – Freedom of Expression Institute
