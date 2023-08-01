Happy 44th birthday, Jason Momoa, AKA, Aquaman
Jason Momoa turns 44 years old today!
You might know him as Aquaman, Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones or as Jason Loane from the syndicated action drama series, Baywatch: Hawaii.
While he's celebrating his birthday in the snow...
We're celebrating with some of his most legendary movies ranked by Rotten Tomatoes.
1) The Justice League
2) Slumberland
3) Bullet to the head
4) The bad batch
5) Road to Paloma
6) Fast X
7) Aquaman
8) Braven
9) Dune
10) The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Here's to 44 and it looking SO good!
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 44th birthday, Jason Momoa, AKA, Aquaman
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Jason_Momoa_(35402069723).jpg
