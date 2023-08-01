



Late rapper Coolio, full name Artis Leon Ivey Jr., would have been 60 today (1 August).

He began his rap career in the 80s and he rose to fame as a member of the rap group WC and the Maad Circle.

DJ Crazy Toones x WC x Coolio x Sir Jinx#HipHop pic.twitter.com/4vKZtBipXk ' 🌟 (@ancestralHIPHOP) May 26, 2022

He achieved mainstream success as a solo artist in the mid-90s with his albums _It Takes a Thief _and My Soul.

His album Gangsta’s Paradise made Coolio a household name all over the world.

The lead single, named after the album, reached number in 14 countries.

It was certified triple platinum with three million copies sold and scored Coolio a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance.

The song is also featured in Michelle Pfeiffer’s 1995 film Dangerous Minds.

While Coolio has not appeared in mainstream media in recent years, he has been active in the music industry hosting shows and producing music for other artists.

He passed away in September 2022 from a drug overdose.

This article first appeared on 947 : Coolio would have been 60 today. Thanx for the music; may you rest in peace...