'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud dead at 25 years old





In a statement released to the public on Monday (31 July), Angus Cloud's family announced that the actor best known for his role as Fez in HBO's hit series 'Euphoria' has died at 25 years old.

Cloud “was determined to be already deceased” when first responders from the Oakland Fire Department were dispatched on Monday morning for a medical emergency, Michael Hunt, a public information officer for the fire department told CNN.

The statement shared to CNN mentions Cloud struggling after losing his father a week ago.

The family's statement also mentions that Cloud struggled with mental health problems and while a cause of death has not yet been determined, the statement infers that Cloud's death might have been suicide.

It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. Angus Cloud's family - Statement

The family also asked for privacy during this time.

Rest in peace, Angus Cloud.

