Riverlea community on zama zamas: 'We're not safe, gunshots go off daily at 6pm'
Bongani Bingwa interviews Ulinda Lotz, Community Activist and Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, South African Police Service (SAPS) Spokesperson.
Five people have been killed in Johannesburg in alleged clashes between illegal miners, also known as zama zamas.
This sparked a protest by Riverlea community members, who barricaded roads with burning tyres and rocks, expressing their desperation in bringing the presence of zama zamas in their neighbourhood to an end.
One resident told Eyewitness News "It's not safe anymore. Our lives are at risk."
On Monday, Police Minister Bheki Cele told community members "Hold me on my word. We will change the situation."
This is the scene where the bodies of four #ZamaZamas (illegal miners) were discovered on Saturday in #Riverlea (extension two), south of Joburg. This area has been described as a war zone by community members. The community has blocked off the roads of Main Reef and Nasrec. OS pic.twitter.com/b7ug2seMhS' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 31, 2023
Community activist Lotz says that everyday for the past two months, gunshots go off routinely at 6pm.
She adds that community members are living as prisoners in their own homes; too scared to play outside or go to work.
Aside from SAPS, additional forces need to step in, such as the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), to help bring the unwanted violence to an end, says Lotz.
Are we safe anywhere in our community?Ulinda Lotz, Community Activist
Mathe reassures that high operations have been implemented in addressing illegal miners, in addition to weekly anti-illegal mining operations.
Through this operation, over 1199 illegal miners were arrested in the last financial year.
Out of the 1199, 100 were South African, 124 Zimbabwean and over 200 were Basotho.
We are working in an integrated and multidisciplinary approach.Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, Spokesperson – South African Police Service
This article first appeared on 702 : Riverlea community on zama zamas: 'We're not safe, gunshots go off daily at 6pm'
