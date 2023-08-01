[WATCH] Man (76) who fulfilled terminally-ill wife's wishes to kill her released





Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

David Hunter is a free man after being locked up for two years for the murder of his wife, Janice.

Janice died of asphyxiation in December 2021.

Hunter was cleared of premeditated murder charges after revealing to the court that his wife who suffered from blood cancer "cried and begged" for him to end her life and suffering.

Gilchrist points out that many on social media have expressed that they would've done the same in Hunter's situation.

It's heart breaking to hear Hunter's story. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Essentially he assisted the suicide of his terminally-ill wife, Janice. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

