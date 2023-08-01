Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Man (76) who fulfilled terminally-ill wife's wishes to kill her released

1 August 2023 11:11 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Assisted suicide
The World View

David Hunter has been released from prison after his wife "begged" him to kill her to end her suffering.

Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

David Hunter is a free man after being locked up for two years for the murder of his wife, Janice.

Janice died of asphyxiation in December 2021.

Hunter was cleared of premeditated murder charges after revealing to the court that his wife who suffered from blood cancer "cried and begged" for him to end her life and suffering.

Gilchrist points out that many on social media have expressed that they would've done the same in Hunter's situation.

Watch the moment David tasted freedom below.

It's heart breaking to hear Hunter's story.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Essentially he assisted the suicide of his terminally-ill wife, Janice.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


