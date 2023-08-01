[LISTEN] Is privatisation the answer to an efficiently run Port of Cape Town?
Lester Kiewit interviews Andrew Pike, Head of Ports, Transport and Logistics at Bowmans.
According to reports, City leaders would like to follow in the footsteps of the Port of Durban which will be partly owned and operated by the Philippines' International Container Terminal Services Inc.
Currently, the biggest limitation to the efficient functioning of the Port of Cape Town (PoCT) is the status of the Rubber-Tyred Gantries (RTGs) which are used to load and offload equipment.
This is according to the Transporter Congestion Report, which aims at better understanding factors leading to inefficiencies at the PoCT and finding ways to resolve them.
Pike says that the report highlights the true extent of poor management, which he believes can be fixed without intervention from a foreign operator.
He adds that the 'huge' shortage of RTGs will come with financial implications.
With that being said, the report highlights a shortage of finances, which Pike acknowledges can be provided by foreign parties.
Someone has to find the money and someone has to do it quickly in order to get Cape Town fully operational.Andrew Pike, Head of Ports, Transport and Logistics – Bowmans
It's clear that there isn't money.Andrew Pike, Head of Ports, Transport and Logistics – Bowmans
It seems to me that the problems here have been going on for a very long time.Andrew Pike, Head of Ports, Transport and Logistics – Bowmans
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Wikimedia Commons: SkyPixels
More from Local
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt
Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade America's top credit rating.Read More
Applications for the 2024 WC Provincial Treasury bursaries are officially open
The Western Cape Provincial Treasury is offering bursaries for passionate students.Read More
'We must not throw up our hands and say we're a failed state': Tinyiko Maluleke
As we witness parts of our country falling apart in front of us, its hard not to wonder if we are a failing state.Read More
AFRAID: SAPS whistleblower claims to be in hiding from Police Minister Cele
Patricia Morgan Mashale says she lives in fear for her life and has survived two assassination attempts.Read More
'A basic income grant is possible, with some budget restructuring'
The Secretary-General for the Good Party, Brett Herron, says there is a legal and moral obligation to provide this basic need.Read More
Will cancer patients be better or worse off under the NHI scheme?
The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism asks whether the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme is the silver bullet needed to fix South Africa's health system.Read More
Western Cape remains untouchable for the ANC in 2024 elections
The ANC controls eight of the nine provinces, but the odds are stacked against the party making serious inroads in the Western Cape.Read More
CoCT gets heritage greenlight to turn Cissie Gool House into low-cost housing
The building will have a total of 700 units, but the future of the current residents remain unknown.Read More
Cape Town impounds law-breaking taxis 'to push black-owned businesses out'
The National Taxi Alliance stands in solidarity with taxi operators affected by vehicles impounded by the City of Cape Town.Read More
More from Business
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt
Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade America's top credit rating.Read More
What is a Loan Against Property and how can it help you?
If you are fortunate enough to own property, a Loan Against Property (LAP) could help you out in times of financial strain.Read More
South Africans are 'sick and tired of poor service' - customer experience report
Amanda Reekie, one of the authors of the South African Customer Experience Report (2023), shares some report insights.Read More
Illegal electricity connections: 'The system itself is corrupt'
Illegal electricity connections are costing Eskom billions in revenue, but perpetrators often believe their actions are justified.Read More
Sports broadcast rights: Huge shake-up coming as govt gets involved
Members of the public have until 8 September to comment on the Communications Department's draft white paper.Read More
Truck attacks make huge dent in business activity, Absa PMI suggests
While the headline number of the Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) shows only a slight dip, the sub-index for business activity tanked alarmingly.Read More
Our inflation crisis: Are policymakers ignoring the lessons of history?
Economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) reviews "We Need to Talk About Inflation: 14 Urgent Lessons from the Last 2,000 Years", a Financial Times 'book to read in 2023'.Read More
SA's Aspen expanding in Latin America with R5bn drug portfolio deal
Key products in the portfolio Aspen Pharmacare is acquiring include Viagra, Lipitor, Lyrica, Zoloft and Norvasc.Read More
'It's not enough to complain. We need solutions to fix the economy'
It is no secret that our country is not in a strong place, and saving the economy could be the key to saving democracy.Read More