[LISTEN] Is privatisation the answer to an efficiently run Port of Cape Town?





Lester Kiewit interviews Andrew Pike, Head of Ports, Transport and Logistics at Bowmans.

According to reports, City leaders would like to follow in the footsteps of the Port of Durban which will be partly owned and operated by the Philippines' International Container Terminal Services Inc.

Currently, the biggest limitation to the efficient functioning of the Port of Cape Town (PoCT) is the status of the Rubber-Tyred Gantries (RTGs) which are used to load and offload equipment.

This is according to the Transporter Congestion Report, which aims at better understanding factors leading to inefficiencies at the PoCT and finding ways to resolve them.

Port of Cape Town / Wikimedia Commons: SkyPixels

Pike says that the report highlights the true extent of poor management, which he believes can be fixed without intervention from a foreign operator.

He adds that the 'huge' shortage of RTGs will come with financial implications.

With that being said, the report highlights a shortage of finances, which Pike acknowledges can be provided by foreign parties.

Someone has to find the money and someone has to do it quickly in order to get Cape Town fully operational. Andrew Pike, Head of Ports, Transport and Logistics – Bowmans

It's clear that there isn't money. Andrew Pike, Head of Ports, Transport and Logistics – Bowmans

It seems to me that the problems here have been going on for a very long time. Andrew Pike, Head of Ports, Transport and Logistics – Bowmans

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.