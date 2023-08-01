[LISTEN] Don't get scammed by online schools with fake accreditation
Lester Kiewit speaks to Biki Lepota of Umalusi who accredits private providers of education, training and private assessment bodies to offer tuition and/or assessment for qualification(s).
Listen to the conversation below.
Kiewit says that since the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more online high and tertiary schools have become available but not all of them are accredited.
Lepota says that there are many reports of fake online schools that have been scamming people by taking people's tuition money but the examinations are not accredited and no certificates are given to students. These schools have been reported and investigated by the police.
Since these cases, Umalusi warns against using unaccredited online schools.
Lepota says it's easy to create an online school for scamming because there's no South African legislation to regulate online schools yet.
So far, Umalusi does not provide accreditation to online schools.
Lepota says there are online schools that are operating legally because they have contracts with private and independent examination bodies like the South African Comprehensive Institute.
These private bodies then apply to Umalusi to perform quality assurances on students attending online school.
The organisation works with schools that are registered to ensure that the school and examinations meet the correct standard.
How do you check if online schools meet accreditation standards?
Lepota recommends:
1) Checking with the provincial and education department.
2) Liaising with the South African Comprehensive Institute or the Independent Examinations Board (IED) to check if the online school has a contract with either of these organisations.
3) Asking Umalusi to cross-reference the online school on their database.
Overall, Lepota says don't fall for online schools who are saying they're waiting for accreditation from Umalusi - it's a red flag.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/h4f1mJ-X06s
