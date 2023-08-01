City and SAPS to leave 'no stone unturned' in finding killer of LEAP officer





Lester Kiewit interviews Reagen Allen, MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety.

Tragedy struck after 37-year-old off-duty Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officer, Toufeeq Williams was shot and killed when a stray bullet hit him in the head on Sunday.

According to reports, Williams and his daughter were walking along the corner of Trampoline and Cadillac Street in Mitchells Plain when the shooting occurred.

Williams died on the scene.

The City of Cape Town has since offered a R100k reward for any information that can lead to an arrest and conviction.

Allen says the loss of Williams has been felt not only by his family, but by community members at large.

He adds that no stone will be left unturned until they find the perpetrator who brought the life of Williams to an end.

The City of Cape Town along with SAPS has made it their mission to ensure that justice is served for Williams, his family and the community.

Allen says that extra feet have been deployed to ensure the safety of communities across the city.

We would never want to lose any person in our province as a result of gangsterism and violence, let alone a law enforcement agent. Reagen Allen, MEC – Police Oversight and Community Safety

