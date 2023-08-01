Chinese zoo denies its bears are people in costume
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending stories, including the conspiracy about a zoo having people dressed in costume.
(Skip to 3:40)
A zoo in eastern China denies speculation that some of its bears were people dressed in costume.
Pictures and videos of the sun bear on its hind legs went viral across social media, fueling rumours and conspiracy theories.
A video of a "human-like" black #bear 🐻at #Hangzhou Zoo went viral! But the zoo staff denies it's a person in disguise—too hot to bear! #animal pic.twitter.com/47y9VzslYQ' Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) July 31, 2023
Hangzhou Zoo officials said people ‘didn’t understand’ the species.
Sun bears are the smallest bear species in the world and are generally the size of a large dog.
In a post written from the perspective of the bear named Angela, Hangzhou Zoo said "some people think I stand like a person... It seems you don't understand me very well."
They [the zoo] even invited reporters and journalists around to prove that it is a bear and not a human in a bear costume. I imagine they’ll also tell us that the pandas are not nuns and the snakes are not lawyers.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
We certainly never thought a zoo would have to clarify that there were in fact animals in their enclosures.
Scroll above to listen to the discussion.
This article first appeared on 702 : Chinese zoo denies its bears are people in costume
Source : https://twitter.com/shanghaidaily/status/1685909928102260736?s=20
More from World
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt
Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade America's top credit rating.Read More
Costa Coffee faces boycott threats for depicting trans man on a mural
A number of customers are threatening a boycott Costa Coffee for a mural showing a transgender man with mastectomy scars.Read More
Antarctica is missing a MASSIVE chunk of sea ice
Antarctica is missing a chunk of sea ice bigger than Greenland, which could have consequences for the planetRead More
UNESCO threatens putting Venice on heritage danger list
Unless Venice steps up its efforts in addressing climate change and tourism, it risks the chance of being blacklisted.Read More
American radio presenter FIRED for calling sports reporter 'Barbie girl'
A radio presenter in the United States was fired after branding an Emmy-winning sports reporter ‘Barbie girl.’Read More
The world’s most powerful democracies were built on the suffering of others
What democracy ideals mean in practice and how to achieve them are difficult questions.Read More
A city in Mexico bans sexist music to help curb gender-based violence
The northern Mexican city of Chihuahua will issue R1.3M fines for live performances of songs deemed to be misogynistic.Read More
Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention
On Sunday ECOWAS announced sanctions against Niger and said if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will intervene.Read More
Donald Trump charged: 'Accusations against him not far short of actual treason'
Former US president Donald Trump has been charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States.Read More