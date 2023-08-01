'Russia needs support from Africa': Putin forgives $23 BILLION of African debt
Clarence Ford speaks to journalist JJ Cornish. (Skip to 03:25)
Putin has decided to forgive billions of dollars of African debt and said Russia would increase financial support to aid the continent's development.
This decision was announced at the second Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg.
Cornish says that after the time of liberation, Russia has not had much to offer Africa.
However, he says that Russia desperately needs support from the continent, particularly in spaces like the United Nations.
That is why they had the Russia-Africa summit.JJ Cornish, Africa Correspondent
He adds that Africa’s debt burden impacts its development, but it is not clear how this forgiveness will impact the continent.
RELATED: Putin unconvincingly tries to make up for his killing of Ukraine grain deal
It is all up in the air what will happen.JJ Cornish, Africa Correspondent
To say you do not have to pay this debt is one thing. To give an amount of money to help with development is another and certainly Russia hasn’t been able to do that.JJ Cornish, Africa Correspondent
Listen to the interview above for more.
More from World
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt
Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade America's top credit rating.Read More
Costa Coffee faces boycott threats for depicting trans man on a mural
A number of customers are threatening a boycott Costa Coffee for a mural showing a transgender man with mastectomy scars.Read More
Antarctica is missing a MASSIVE chunk of sea ice
Antarctica is missing a chunk of sea ice bigger than Greenland, which could have consequences for the planetRead More
UNESCO threatens putting Venice on heritage danger list
Unless Venice steps up its efforts in addressing climate change and tourism, it risks the chance of being blacklisted.Read More
American radio presenter FIRED for calling sports reporter 'Barbie girl'
A radio presenter in the United States was fired after branding an Emmy-winning sports reporter ‘Barbie girl.’Read More
The world’s most powerful democracies were built on the suffering of others
What democracy ideals mean in practice and how to achieve them are difficult questions.Read More
A city in Mexico bans sexist music to help curb gender-based violence
The northern Mexican city of Chihuahua will issue R1.3M fines for live performances of songs deemed to be misogynistic.Read More
Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention
On Sunday ECOWAS announced sanctions against Niger and said if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will intervene.Read More
Donald Trump charged: 'Accusations against him not far short of actual treason'
Former US president Donald Trump has been charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States.Read More