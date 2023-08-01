Cat content goes viral with new hashtag #CatsOfX since Twitter's rebrand
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman who reports on online trends. Skip to 7.58 for this one.
Friedman reports that #CatsOfX has been trending "for days" on social media.
Why?
Friedman says that cat content is the most popular type of content on social media with millions of views.
When people post cat content it's usually with the following hashtag #CatsOfInstagram or #CatsOfTwitter (depending on the social media platform used).
Since Twitter's rebrand #CatsOfTwitter turned into #CatsOfX, hence the trending status.
This never gets old :))#CatsOfX#WednesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/dIhH85GtRH' All About Cats 🐈🐈⬛ (@TheFunTweets2) July 26, 2023
Wait for it...🥰#ThursdayMotivation #CatsOfX pic.twitter.com/9bSZPH8OG2' All About Cats 🐈🐈⬛ (@TheFunTweets2) July 27, 2023
Hi precious!' All About Cats 🐈🐈⬛ (@TheFunTweets2) July 26, 2023
Is everything ok?!#CatsOfX pic.twitter.com/CCmHdHPCLE
Love it how cats always like to hunt :))#CatsOfX #WednesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/GsVockcYEB' All About Cats 🐈🐈⬛ (@TheFunTweets2) July 26, 2023
We hope this makes your Monday meowning a little better?! 🧡🐾#CatsOfX #JellyBeans #ToeBeans #Cats #Kitten pic.twitter.com/gmDD4sZGNK' Cole & Marmalade (@ColeTheBlackCat) July 31, 2023
Friedman says that a larger conversation by brand analysts discusses if Elon Musk's risks of losing billions in brand value with the Twitter to X rebrand is worth it.
It's reported that Musk’s move to rename Twitter wiped out anywhere between $4 billion and $20 billion in value, according to analysts and brand agencies.
While Friedman says, "maybe X will become bigger than we've ever seen," Ford wonders if Musk is playing games "or is it just his whims playing out?"
Only time will tell.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/lufimorgan/lufimorgan1507/lufimorgan150700158/41745738-cute-tabby-kittens-sleeping-and-hugging-in-a-basket.jpg
