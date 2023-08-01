



The ever-growing cost of living has prompted more South Africans to look for ways on how to save and make more money.

This is according to the top searched questions on Google Search by South Africans over the past year.

“How to save money?”, “When is an old age pension paid?”, “How to invest money?” and “How to make money online?” were among the top searches.

Google South Africa says this shows that more people are well informed about their personal finances and are worried about their financial future.

Here’s a round-up of the top searched questions by South Africans in the past year:

Savings:

1) How to save money?

2) How to save money monthly?

3) What is a savings account?

4) How to save money as a teenager?

5) How to open a savings account?

RELATED: Get better at saving, do more with your rands using these thrifty tips

Pensions:

1) When is an old age pension paid?

2) What is a retirement annuity?

3) How much is an old age pension?

4) How to apply for an old age pension online?

5) Who qualifies for an old age pension in South Africa?

Investment:

1) How to invest money?

2) How to invest in property?

3) How to invest in bitcoin?

4) How to invest in stocks?

5) What is investment?

RELATED: Here's how to start investing with only a few cents

How to:

1) How to make money online?

2) How to make money fast?

3) How to save money?

4) How to invest money?

5) How to make money from home?

Additional savings-related searches:

• What causes inflation in South Africa?

• Why is there inflation?

• How long does it take for a pension to pay out after resignation?

• How to save money as a student?

• Which bank has the highest interest rate for fixed deposits?

RELATED: Four savings accounts with the best interest rates in South Africa

This article first appeared on 947 : Google Search reveals South Africans are looking to save and make money