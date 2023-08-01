Google Search reveals South Africans are looking to save and make money
The ever-growing cost of living has prompted more South Africans to look for ways on how to save and make more money.
This is according to the top searched questions on Google Search by South Africans over the past year.
“How to save money?”, “When is an old age pension paid?”, “How to invest money?” and “How to make money online?” were among the top searches.
Google South Africa says this shows that more people are well informed about their personal finances and are worried about their financial future.
Here’s a round-up of the top searched questions by South Africans in the past year:
Savings:
1) How to save money?
2) How to save money monthly?
3) What is a savings account?
4) How to save money as a teenager?
5) How to open a savings account?
RELATED: Get better at saving, do more with your rands using these thrifty tips
Pensions:
1) When is an old age pension paid?
2) What is a retirement annuity?
3) How much is an old age pension?
4) How to apply for an old age pension online?
5) Who qualifies for an old age pension in South Africa?
Investment:
1) How to invest money?
2) How to invest in property?
3) How to invest in bitcoin?
4) How to invest in stocks?
5) What is investment?
RELATED: Here's how to start investing with only a few cents
How to:
1) How to make money online?
2) How to make money fast?
3) How to save money?
4) How to invest money?
5) How to make money from home?
Additional savings-related searches:
• What causes inflation in South Africa?
• Why is there inflation?
• How long does it take for a pension to pay out after resignation?
• How to save money as a student?
• Which bank has the highest interest rate for fixed deposits?
RELATED: Four savings accounts with the best interest rates in South Africa
This article first appeared on 947 : Google Search reveals South Africans are looking to save and make money
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/coffee-apple-iphone-smartphone-38547/
More from Lifestyle
What is a Loan Against Property and how can it help you?
If you are fortunate enough to own property, a Loan Against Property (LAP) could help you out in times of financial strain.Read More
An AI Jesus chatbot is answering people's questions about the universe
A chatbot taking on questions of all kinds, from the serious to the comical, is the latest representation of Jesus for the AI age.Read More
[LISTEN] Do the rights of moms in relation to kids trump the rights of dads?
A Specialist Family Law Practitioner weighs in.Read More
Grandma (92) breaks record as the oldest woman to finish a marathon
She proudly finished the 2022 Honolulu Marathon in under 11 hours.Read More
17-year-old turns a dusty car window into a work of art
While most look at dirty car windows as an opportunity to write a funny ‘wash me’, this teenager creates masterpieces.Read More
South Africans are 'sick and tired of poor service' - customer experience report
Amanda Reekie, one of the authors of the South African Customer Experience Report (2023), shares some report insights.Read More
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 01 August 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Sports broadcast rights: Huge shake-up coming as govt gets involved
Members of the public have until 8 September to comment on the Communications Department's draft white paper.Read More
Our inflation crisis: Are policymakers ignoring the lessons of history?
Economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) reviews "We Need to Talk About Inflation: 14 Urgent Lessons from the Last 2,000 Years", a Financial Times 'book to read in 2023'.Read More