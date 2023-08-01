Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
arrow_forward
Local

State's case against Mashatile's protectors weak, says magistrate

1 August 2023 12:21 PM
by Thabiso Goba
Paul Mashatile
National Prosecuting Authority NPA
SAPS VIP Protection Unit

On Tuesday morning, the eight suspended SAPS VIP Protection Unit members were granted R10,000 bail at the Randburg Magistrates Court.

JOHANNESBURG - The magistrate in the assault case involving the protectors of Deputy President Paul Mashatile said that the State acted hastily and prematurely by bringing the case to court so soon.

The men were filmed beating people on the side of the N1 highway in Johannesburg on 2 July.

They face charges of assault, malicious damage to property and pointing of a firearm.

On Tuesday morning, the eight suspended SAPS VIP Protection Unit members were granted R10,000 bail at the Randburg Magistrates Court.

Presiding officer, magistrate Hleziphe Mkhasibe, said that it would have been a travesty of justice if the eight suspended presidential protection services officers were kept in custody until the start of their trial.

She said the evidence brought by the State during the bail application stage was weak.

Mkhasibe pointed to the fact that an identity parade had not been done and the State had failed to secure the motorist who took the video as a witness.

"I'm mindful that this is not a trial court but the State has presented a weak or frail case against the applicants at this stage."

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, said the State believed it would have a strong case when the matter resumed on 27 September.


This article first appeared on EWN : State's case against Mashatile's protectors weak, says magistrate




