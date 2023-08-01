[WATCH] 'I wanted to be an animal.' Japanese man pays over R200k to be a 'dog'
If there was ever a story that made you go, what in the woof is going on? It's this.
On Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs, the team speaks about a trending story - a Japanese man who's going viral for turning himself into a life-sized Border Collie (yes, it's a dog and he is the ultimutt dog lover).
Listen to the conversation below.
Toko paid about two million yen (over R200k) for a real-life dog quad-suit resembling a Border Collie (his favourite breed of dog) which took 40 days to create.
He says, "he always wanted to be a dog" since childhood - this is his dream come true.
Toko posted this video to his YouTube channel where he tries on the Border Collie costume.
The dog-lover captioned the video saying, "My name is Toko, I wanted to be an animal and I became a collie."
Toko doesn't only wear the suit to look like a dog physically but also behaves like one, making dog-like motions.
In the video, he waves his “paw” and flops to his side as a real-life dog would.
Toko has been interviewed as a dog for RTL, a German TV station where he took to the streets to get people's reactions - this was documented and also uploaded to Toko's social media pages where it surpassed five million views.
Outside, Toko is walked on a leash and does things other dogs do like sniff their bums and lay around on the ground for people to rub his belly, says Darren.
Darren also thinks that we've lost the plot with this one...
We've lost the plot, peeps - now we don't know if a dog is a dog and if a person is a person.Darren Simpson, Presenter - Kfm Mornings
We just have one question, does Toko have a dog name?
Follow Toko's dog journey @toco_eevee on social media to see what he's ruff to - see what we did there?
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] 'I wanted to be an animal.' Japanese man pays over R200k to be a 'dog'
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8CiHY845YZs
