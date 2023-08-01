[LISTEN] Everything you need to know about our Public Protector candidates
Clarence Ford speaks to Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns at Corruption Watch.
The shortlist includes eight candidates which are Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, Advocate Oliver Josie, Magistrate Johannah Ledwaba, Muvhango Lukhaimane, Advocate Lynn Marais, Professor Boitumelo Mmusinyane, Advocate Tommy Ntsewa and Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane.
The successful candidate will replace Busisiwe Mkhwebane who is currently facing an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.
Here is an opportunity to ensure that the next Public Protector is going to be one that would serve the interests of the public and not political factions.Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns - Corruption Watch
Pillay says that there will be interviews and deliberations in the public domain so we can assess who will be suitable for the role.
We should be observing this process intently and raising concerns where we do feel there are issues if they do emerge.Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns - Corruption Watch
Advocate Gcaleka has been serving as the acting Public Protector, and Pillay says she may face some scrutiny in the next part of the process for her handling of the Phala Phala report.
I think the [interviewing committee] are going to probe her in terms of her independence and bias and so on.Kavisha Pillay, Head of Stakeholder Relations and Campaigns - Corruption Watch
However, she says that regardless of anyone’s personal feelings towards the report she does deserve a fair process.
Pillay says Lukhaimane was one of the front runners for the previous Public Protector process and seems to be a preferred candidate this time around.
She adds that most candidates have a strong legal background which would qualify them for the position.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
