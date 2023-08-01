'We need immediate action' - Riverlea CPF member after protests in the community





Mandy Wiener speaks to Melanie Scheepers, CPF member of Riverlea Extension 2 and Orrin Singh, Eyewitness News Reporter.

Protests broke out in Riverlea due to what residents call a Zama Zama war, and the inefficiencies of the police in dealing with it.

Protestors blockaded Main Reef road amid what is believed to be a ‘turf war’ between two Zama Zama factions.

Last week a resident was killed by a stray bullet during a shootout between Zama Zamas and the police.

Over the weekend multiple bodies of illegal miners were found in Riverlea.

Singh says the community wants Police Minister Bheki Cele to be held accountable and ensure peace is restored.

Scheepers says that the community is very concerned, and tensions are high in the area.

We have been going through this for quite a while… we need action and we need immediate action. Melanie Scheepers, CPF member - Riverlea Extension 2

She says that they have given Cele 24 hours to respond to the situation and are anxiously awaiting to see what he plans for the community.

The situation is volatile. We cannot continue living in fear. Melanie Scheepers, CPF member - Riverlea Extension 2

Residents from Horseshoe in Riverlea, Johannesburg, closed a busy road intersection to protest zama zamas in the area on 31 July 2023. Picture: Orrin Singh/Eyewitness News

She adds that there needs to be a long term solution for the community to permanently improve the situation.

