'It's not enough to complain. We need solutions to fix the economy'
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Colin Coleman, Distinguished fellow at Insead, former publicity secretary of Nusas and a former Goldman Sachs partner.
According to Coleman, fixing the state of democracy in our country is directly linked to fixing our economy.
He says that there are three major issues affecting our country and contributing to the extreme inequality we are facing.
The first of these is the deterioration and collapse of state infrastructure such as our rail systems and Eskom.
Secondly, our country is having a lack of economic growth which is pushing people closer to and deeper into poverty.
We are growing at below population growth rate.Colin Coleman, Distinguished Fellow - Insead
Finally, he says that the rise in organised crime and lack of police intervention is a significant problem.
The combination of those issues is somewhat of a crisis.Colin Coleman, Distinguished Fellow - Insead
It is not good enough to just complain… we have to provide solutions.Colin Coleman, Distinguished Fellow - Insead
Coleman says that we need to improve both our economic strategy and execution, as both of these areas are lacking.
He says an economic growth plan should include boosting production and investments, economic stimuli for micro-enterprises, a change in the contract between employers and employees, and getting the state capacity to work more effectively.
He adds that we have strong expertise in our country and if the right people were involved, we could see significant changes.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'It's not enough to complain. We need solutions to fix the economy'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_155524070_the-concept-of-economic-growth-in-republic-of-south-africa-hand-holds-a-bag-with-money-and-an-upward.html?vti=lo5j9zw0acdt684scg-1-99
