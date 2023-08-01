Truck attacks make huge dent in business activity, Absa PMI suggests
Miyelani Maluleke, economist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
- The Absa Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) for July edged down to 47.3 from 47.6 in June
- While this only a marginal drop, the headline number masks a serious decline in some areas says Absa
Business conditions are not improving in South Africa, according to the latest Absa Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI).
The Absa PMI edged down to 47.3 points in July, from 47.6 in June.
RELATED: Business conditions, activity deteriorate for 4th consecutive month - Absa PMI
While not a substantial drop in the headline index, this stability masks substantial changes in some of the major PMI subcomponents Absa notes.
"After what looks to have been a decent second quarter, at least in terms of quarterly growth momentum, the manufacturing sector had a setback at the start of the third quarter."
The seasonally adjusted business activity index tanked by almost 11 points in what Absa termed "a particularly stark move".
Besides the return of more intensive power cuts, delays in receiving inputs amid the transport disruptions on the N3 corridor through the month of July may explain the large drop.Absa PMI for July 2023
Bruce Whitfield interviews Miyelani Maluleke, economist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.
While the 0.3 point drop in the PMI makes it look like business is just muddling through in the face of the electricity supply challenge Maluleke notes, a more worrying story emerges in the underlying data.
In this regard the drop in the business activity sub-index was curious as it could not be explained by a little bit of a pickup in loadshedding activity he says.
The clue lies in the suppliers' performance index and leads back to the recent spate of truck attacks.
There was an increase in supply lead times which may also sound curious in an environment that you wouldn't argue is necessarily much busier than June, but what this may be telling us is that some of the logistics issues seen in July with trucks being torched may have had a negative impact on supply chains. And this may have actually been a really big drag on manufacturing activity.Miyelani Maluleke, Economist - Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
RELATED: How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods
The damage of course is not just the trucks that are torched... what you also have is that everyone else then becomes cautious... They take a more conservative approach in the way they plan their activities, confidence is knocked and your supply chains just don't move as efficiently as they should.Miyelani Maluleke, Economist - Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
I think we need to see stronger action in terms of dealing with these criminal elements that are popping up. It's obviously affecting communities, but the PMI numbers are showing us that it also has a very negative impact on the performance of some critical parts of the economy.Miyelani Maluleke, Economist - Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
Scroll up to listen to Maluleke's analysis
More from Business
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt
Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade America's top credit rating.Read More
What is a Loan Against Property and how can it help you?
If you are fortunate enough to own property, a Loan Against Property (LAP) could help you out in times of financial strain.Read More
South Africans are 'sick and tired of poor service' - customer experience report
Amanda Reekie, one of the authors of the South African Customer Experience Report (2023), shares some report insights.Read More
Illegal electricity connections: 'The system itself is corrupt'
Illegal electricity connections are costing Eskom billions in revenue, but perpetrators often believe their actions are justified.Read More
Sports broadcast rights: Huge shake-up coming as govt gets involved
Members of the public have until 8 September to comment on the Communications Department's draft white paper.Read More
Our inflation crisis: Are policymakers ignoring the lessons of history?
Economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) reviews "We Need to Talk About Inflation: 14 Urgent Lessons from the Last 2,000 Years", a Financial Times 'book to read in 2023'.Read More
SA's Aspen expanding in Latin America with R5bn drug portfolio deal
Key products in the portfolio Aspen Pharmacare is acquiring include Viagra, Lipitor, Lyrica, Zoloft and Norvasc.Read More
'It's not enough to complain. We need solutions to fix the economy'
It is no secret that our country is not in a strong place, and saving the economy could be the key to saving democracy.Read More
[LISTEN] Is privatisation the answer to an efficiently run Port of Cape Town?
Calls for the privatisation of the City's ports and harbours have been growing stronger.Read More
More from Local
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt
Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade America's top credit rating.Read More
Applications for the 2024 WC Provincial Treasury bursaries are officially open
The Western Cape Provincial Treasury is offering bursaries for passionate students.Read More
'We must not throw up our hands and say we're a failed state': Tinyiko Maluleke
As we witness parts of our country falling apart in front of us, its hard not to wonder if we are a failing state.Read More
AFRAID: SAPS whistleblower claims to be in hiding from Police Minister Cele
Patricia Morgan Mashale says she lives in fear for her life and has survived two assassination attempts.Read More
'A basic income grant is possible, with some budget restructuring'
The Secretary-General for the Good Party, Brett Herron, says there is a legal and moral obligation to provide this basic need.Read More
Will cancer patients be better or worse off under the NHI scheme?
The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism asks whether the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme is the silver bullet needed to fix South Africa's health system.Read More
Western Cape remains untouchable for the ANC in 2024 elections
The ANC controls eight of the nine provinces, but the odds are stacked against the party making serious inroads in the Western Cape.Read More
CoCT gets heritage greenlight to turn Cissie Gool House into low-cost housing
The building will have a total of 700 units, but the future of the current residents remain unknown.Read More
Cape Town impounds law-breaking taxis 'to push black-owned businesses out'
The National Taxi Alliance stands in solidarity with taxi operators affected by vehicles impounded by the City of Cape Town.Read More