Bed-rotting: Self-care or a cry for help?
Clement Manyathela speaks to health coach Michelle Hall-Jones about bed-rotting, the latest social media health trend.
Bed-rotting refers to staying in bed for extended periods of time, not sleeping, but you are doing passive activities such as binge-watching television, reading or scrolling through social media.
It has been popularised as a form of self-care, with people participating when they feel burnt out from work, school, family demands and social engagements.
But could there be a link between this trend and the general state of mind of the younger generation?
Just like with everything else, do it in moderation, says Hall-Jones.
That form of taking yourself out of the pressures of your day to day life can be seen as the benefits of bed-rotting. But I need to emphasise that it needs to be done in moderation.Michelle Hall-Jones, health coach
This trend becomes problematic when it continues for longer periods of time, creating a pattern.
She notes that continued intentional isolation can be damaging to one’s mental and physical health.
[It’s] not really conducive to having a healthy lifestyle because you are isolating… your body requires you to be active and engage with the world.Michelle Hall-Jones, health coach
In this case, it is important to seek professional help especially if your family and friends support structure does not allow you to speak up.
This article first appeared on 947 : Bed-rotting: Self-care or a cry for help?
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/Ny3bKXaT3cg
