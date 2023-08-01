Student debt puts pressure on universities: ‘The system needs to be overhauled’
John Maytham speaks to Professor William Gumede, associate professor at the School of Governance of the University of the Witwatersrand.
According to reports, students owe universities billions of rands which is creating difficulties for the institutions.
Last year, Gumede wrote an article where he argued that the private financial sector can help with funding students with loans underwritten by the state.
He says that this is a huge crisis, and thousands of students may not be able to graduate because of their debt.
The whole system needs to be overhauled but obviously we have to be practical.William Gumede, Associate Professor - Witwatersrand University School of Governance
Gumede says that students should be allowed to graduate despite debt as this would give them the opportunity to get a job and pay off their debt.
He adds that student financing should be a loan scheme where the private sector assists students as he previously suggested.
It is not going to be overnight success. Whatever we do, there is no silver bullet solution.William Gumede, Associate Professor - Witwatersrand University School of Governance
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_112035182_group-of-graduates-during-commencement-concept-education-congratulation-in-university-graduation-cer.html
