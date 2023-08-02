Do or die for Banyana in final WWC group game

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade America's top credit rating. 2 August 2023 7:03 PM
Applications for the 2024 WC Provincial Treasury bursaries are officially open The Western Cape Provincial Treasury is offering bursaries for passionate students. 2 August 2023 3:15 PM
'We must not throw up our hands and say we're a failed state': Tinyiko Maluleke As we witness parts of our country falling apart in front of us, its hard not to wonder if we are a failing state. 2 August 2023 2:08 PM
View all Local
The world’s most powerful democracies were built on the suffering of others What democracy ideals mean in practice and how to achieve them are difficult questions. 2 August 2023 12:07 PM
Western Cape remains untouchable for the ANC in 2024 elections The ANC controls eight of the nine provinces, but the odds are stacked against the party making serious inroads in the Western Cap... 2 August 2023 11:13 AM
Our inflation crisis: Are policymakers ignoring the lessons of history? Economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) reviews "We Need to Talk About Inflation: 14 Urgent Lessons from the Last 2,000 Yea... 1 August 2023 7:23 PM
View all Politics
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade America's top credit rating. 2 August 2023 7:03 PM
What is a Loan Against Property and how can it help you? If you are fortunate enough to own property, a Loan Against Property (LAP) could help you out in times of financial strain. 2 August 2023 4:13 PM
South Africans are 'sick and tired of poor service' - customer experience report Amanda Reekie, one of the authors of the South African Customer Experience Report (2023), shares some report insights. 2 August 2023 9:42 AM
View all Business
What is a Loan Against Property and how can it help you? If you are fortunate enough to own property, a Loan Against Property (LAP) could help you out in times of financial strain. 2 August 2023 4:13 PM
An AI Jesus chatbot is answering people's questions about the universe A chatbot taking on questions of all kinds, from the serious to the comical, is the latest representation of Jesus for the AI age. 2 August 2023 3:04 PM
[LISTEN] Do the rights of moms in relation to kids trump the rights of dads? A Specialist Family Law Practitioner weighs in. 2 August 2023 3:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mzansi's Protea Youth Climbing Team heads to championships in South Korea This year 20 South African athletes will take part in the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Youth World Championsh... 2 August 2023 1:00 PM
Banyana edge Italy for first WWC win, qualify for last 16 The South African side emerged 3-2 victors over Italy on Wednesday. 2 August 2023 11:40 AM
'He's scared of me': UFC champ Israel Adesanya (NZ) on Dricus Du Plessis (SA) It seems South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis has struck a nerve with New Zealand's UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. 2 August 2023 9:03 AM
View all Sport
Lebo M headed for divorce number FOUR after one year of marriage Lebo M confirmed he will be issuing his wife, businesswoman Pretty Samuels-Morake, with a divorce summons. 2 August 2023 12:50 PM
Michelle Yeoh marries ex-Ferrari boss, Jean Todt after 19-year engagement The Oscar winner tied the knot with her now husband after being engaged for 19 years. 2 August 2023 12:04 PM
Wes Craven (AKA, the GOAT of horror movies) would've been 84 years old today! From Scream to Freddy Krueger, Craven brought the most iconic horror names, faces and gruesome murders to life! 2 August 2023 8:08 AM
View all Entertainment
Costa Coffee faces boycott threats for depicting trans man on a mural A number of customers are threatening a boycott Costa Coffee for a mural showing a transgender man with mastectomy scars. 2 August 2023 1:20 PM
Antarctica is missing a MASSIVE chunk of sea ice Antarctica is missing a chunk of sea ice bigger than Greenland, which could have consequences for the planet 2 August 2023 1:13 PM
UNESCO threatens putting Venice on heritage danger list Unless Venice steps up its efforts in addressing climate change and tourism, it risks the chance of being blacklisted. 2 August 2023 12:47 PM
View all World
Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention On Sunday ECOWAS announced sanctions against Niger and said if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will... 2 August 2023 10:28 AM
Putin's unconvincingly tries to make up for his killing of Ukraine grain deal Russia’s efforts to woo Africa are part of the Kremlin’s broader efforts to extend its influence across the global south. 1 August 2023 8:46 AM
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
View all Africa
Our inflation crisis: Are policymakers ignoring the lessons of history? Economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) reviews "We Need to Talk About Inflation: 14 Urgent Lessons from the Last 2,000 Yea... 1 August 2023 7:23 PM
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Do or die for Banyana in final WWC group game

2 August 2023 7:50 AM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Banyana banyana

SA lost 2-1 to Sweden in their opening game before blowing a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Argentina in their second match.

After two matches and two less than favourable results, Banyana Banyana head into their final group stage clash against Italy on Wednesday knowing that only a win will give them a chance of progressing to the knockout stages.

South Africa lost 2-1 to Sweden in their opening game before blowing a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Argentina in their second match. A win for Desiree Ellis’ chargers would take them above their opponents and see them finish second in the group provided that Sweden beat Argentina in the other match.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW from New Zealand, Centre Circle online-Managing Editor Matlhomola Morake says the players are certainly up to the challenge.

I have never seen this team so fired up and mainly due to the challenges that they faced before they left. Players feel like this is the most important game in their lives because anything is possible in the next round. Based on what I have seen, we have the ability to beat Italy. Both teams need to win to stand a chance of progressing. Italy is known to be tough defensively while South Africa has been a bit wasteful up front and this being the first time the teams are meeting adds something to the contest.

Matlhomola Morake, Centre Circle online-Managing Editor
FILE: Banyana Banyana players during a training session on 28 June 2023. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter
FILE: Banyana Banyana players during a training session on 28 June 2023. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter

The goalkeeping department has been the main talking point since Banyana arrived at the tournament with Kaylin Swart preferred over Andile Dlamini in the previous two matches.

Morake feels that won’t change against Italy.

From the looks of things in training, Kaylin Swart will remain in goal against Italy. The only changes might be in the middle and at the back. Coach believes the keeper has done well and that consistency in that position in particular is key. Only 15 or 16 players have actually played and there might be some players who leave here without kicking a ball. From the talks and listening to what’s happening in the team, in the last 2 months, Andile has had an illness and hasn’t been able to train or play for around nine weeks before this tournament. She has been brought here for experience while Kaylin has had a number of clean sheets to her name for JVW. You can’t really fault Kaylin for the goals we have conceded because they all started in the middle where players failed to make tackles and stop attacks at their source.

Matlhomola Morake, Centre Circle online-Managing Editor
Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter
Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter

This article first appeared on 947 : Do or die for Banyana in final WWC group game




2 August 2023 7:50 AM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Banyana banyana

More from Sport

Image source: Screenshot from Youtube video: RVC Protea Athletes, 2023 YWC Fundraiser

Mzansi's Protea Youth Climbing Team heads to championships in South Korea

2 August 2023 1:00 PM

This year 20 South African athletes will take part in the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Youth World Championships.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana made history after they beat Italy 3-2 for their first-ever win at the FIFA Women's World Cup on 2 August 2023. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter

Banyana edge Italy for first WWC win, qualify for last 16

2 August 2023 11:40 AM

The South African side emerged 3-2 victors over Italy on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya comes face-to-face with SA's Dricus Du Plessis. Photo: YouTube/UFC (screenshot)

'He's scared of me': UFC champ Israel Adesanya (NZ) on Dricus Du Plessis (SA)

2 August 2023 9:03 AM

It seems South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis has struck a nerve with New Zealand's UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I will never be lost to football': Lebogang Manyama

2 August 2023 7:38 AM

The 32-year-old was forced to hang up his boots after a recurring knee injury.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ cronislaw/123rf.com

Sports broadcast rights: Huge shake-up coming as govt gets involved

1 August 2023 9:39 PM

Members of the public have until 8 September to comment on the Communications Department's draft white paper.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Asemhle 'Predator' Wellem looking to become king of the jungle

1 August 2023 7:24 AM

'Predator' has already claimed a title in the past couple of days having won the WBF Intercontinental super-middleweight belt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Spurs and Maritzburg United played to a 0-0 draw in their play-off match on 14 June 2023. Picture: @MaritzburgUtd/Twitter

'Football is in my blood': Outgoing Maritzburg United COO

1 August 2023 6:54 AM

Jetto was at Manning Rangers from 1997 until 2004, meaning he spent over 20 years as a football administrator.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spar Proteas play against the Jamaica known as the Sunshine Girls during the Netball World Cup 2023 on 30 July. Picture: Supplied/Netball SA

Sunshine Girls silence Spar Proteas in final Pool C game

31 July 2023 8:16 AM

South Africa lost 49-67 to the Jamaicans, nicknamed The Sunshine Girls.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spar Proteas square off against Wales at the 2023 Netball World Cup held in the Cape Town International Convention on 28 July 2023. Picture: Supplied

Proteas in for an epic battle against Jamaica in netball clash tonight

30 July 2023 11:10 AM

Sara Jayne Makwala King speaks to sports anchor Cato Louw about the Netball World Cup in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spar Protea player Izette Griesel during a match against Sri Lanka at the Netball World Cup on Saturday 29 July 2023. Picture: Supplied.

Two from two for Spar Proteas - up next: Jamaica

30 July 2023 11:06 AM

Jeante Strydom, who only made her debut for South Africa against Wales in their opening game, was named ‘Player of the Match’.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

AFRAID: SAPS whistleblower claims to be in hiding from Police Minister Cele

Local

[LISTEN] Do the rights of moms in relation to kids trump the rights of dads?

Lifestyle

An AI Jesus chatbot is answering people's questions about the universe

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Joburg CBD methane explosion damage will cost about R178m to repair - CoJ

2 August 2023 8:26 PM

Malema defends the singing of 'Kill the boer, kill the farmer'

2 August 2023 8:11 PM

Group of armed white men clash with EFF officials outside party's headquarters

2 August 2023 7:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA