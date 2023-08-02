PowerBall results: Tuesday, 01 August 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 01 August 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 01, 16, 30, 38, 46 PB: 10
PowerBall Plus: 02, 12, 30, 35, 44 PB: 12
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 01/08/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 1, 2023
#PowerBall: 01, 16, 30, 38, 46#PowerBall: 10#PowerBallPLUS: 02, 12, 30, 35, 44#PowerBall: 12 pic.twitter.com/XYoFNIvucg
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 01/08/23' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 1, 2023
We have a #PowerBallPLUS jackpot winner of R6,446,708! pic.twitter.com/Y42DfzSjAE
