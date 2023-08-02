



While it doesn’t look like they’ll fight each other in September, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has warned South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis to start training for when they eventually do fight.

Du Plessis scored a huge knockout recently over Robert Whittaker to cement himself as the number one contender at 185 lbs in the middleweight division.

RELATED: [(LISTEN) Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown](http://947.co.za/articles/2023/06/15/dricus-du-plessis-mma-fighter-chats-fights-feuds-and-manifests-ufc- title)

Shortly after he was announced the winner, Du Plessis had a heated exchange in the cage with Adesanya.

The pair, who have been throwing jabs at one another in the media recently, were set to fight at the UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia.

The fight was put on hold after du Plessis suffered a foot injury.

RELATED: UFC: Dricus du Plessis (SA) sets up fight with Israel Adesanya (New Zealand)

While Adesanya is disappointed about not meeting the South African in the cage, he commended Du Plessis’ skill and he told him to continue preparing for the day when they do fight.

“He’s not a scared man, he’s a tough dude... but I’ll tell you he’s scared of me. You know when you look in someone’s eyes, you just know straight away...I stepped into the cage because I made this s—t happen. This motherf—ker — I hope, I really was hoping he’d f—king step up. But he’s a b—ch, and I’ll tell you right now. Keep training. Keep training. I’ve got something for your ass, so keep training.” Israel Adesanya, UFC Champion

Needless to say, all this really did was get fans excited for the day these two champions do meet in the cage.

This article first appeared on 947 : 'He's scared of me': UFC champ Israel Adesanya (NZ) on Dricus Du Plessis (SA)