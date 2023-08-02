South Africans are 'sick and tired of poor service' - customer experience report
John Maytham speaks to Amanda Reekie, owner of Over to You and one of the authors of the fifth edition of the South African Customer Experience Report (2023).
Listen to the conversation as Reekie shares some of the report's insights.
The fifth edition of the South African customer experience report was recently released.
The report reveals consumer insights for marketers and businesses in South Africa.
Reekie says that this year's insights revealed one main sentiment...
Consumers are jaded and their expectations are low. There's a general malaise and people are sick and tired of the same thing. So, when they get an ordinary experience they find it extraordinary.Amanda Reekie, Author - South African Customer Experience Report
Reekie recommends that businesses use this insight to:
1) Step up and deliver a better customer experience instead of explaining away poor service.
2) Understand that consumers are powerful and they are using their voices to leave reviews about your business and how it compares to others. So, if you deliver poor service that gets a bad review other people might read - "Your business will be punished in the long run".
3) See that it's quite easy to delight people with ordinary service as they already expect the bare minimum.
4) Go above and beyond to help consumers do what they're trying to do to make a positive impression.
John Maytham says we "shouldn't be clapping for fish for swimming" but it would be nice if fish... swim.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
