Donald Trump charged: 'Accusations against him not far short of actual treason'





Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

Former US president Donald Trump has been charged with conspiracy to defraud the US, conspiracy against the rights of citizens and tampering with a witness.

Trump has previously been charged with mishandling classified files and falsifying records in his 'hush money' case.

He has denied any wrongdoing, describing the case as "ridiculous".

Trump is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information

RELATED: Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth)

RELATED: Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information

RELATED: CNN obtains audio of Trump admitting to keeping classified Pentagon documents

It's not far short of actual treason that he's accused of. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.