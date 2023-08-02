CoCT gets heritage greenlight to turn Cissie Gool House into low-cost housing





Lester Kiewit interviews Bevil Lucas, Cissie Gool House resident and Reclaim the City leader.

Cissie Gool House, formerly known as the Woodstock Hospital, has become the home to many who otherwise would've been homeless.

However, the City of Cape Town has recently been given the go-ahead to turn the building into low-cost housing.

According to the City, they plan on building 700 social housing units, which will be the the biggest inner city housing development.

The old Woodstock Hospital in Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News

Lucas says that they were not made aware of the City's decisions prior to it going public.

He adds that not only is it important, but humane for the City to have had engagements with residents of Cissie Gool House with regards to their future plans, given the fact that residents are the ones who are going to be affected.

Lucas says that they have alternative solutions to table, however, since 2017, all engagements between the City and the House have been rejected.

We have been ready since 2017 to engage. Bevil Lucas, Cissie Gool House leader

