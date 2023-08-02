CoCT gets heritage greenlight to turn Cissie Gool House into low-cost housing
Lester Kiewit interviews Bevil Lucas, Cissie Gool House resident and Reclaim the City leader.
Cissie Gool House, formerly known as the Woodstock Hospital, has become the home to many who otherwise would've been homeless.
However, the City of Cape Town has recently been given the go-ahead to turn the building into low-cost housing.
According to the City, they plan on building 700 social housing units, which will be the the biggest inner city housing development.
RELATED: How transformed Cissie Gool House is attempting to address homelessness in CT
Lucas says that they were not made aware of the City's decisions prior to it going public.
He adds that not only is it important, but humane for the City to have had engagements with residents of Cissie Gool House with regards to their future plans, given the fact that residents are the ones who are going to be affected.
Lucas says that they have alternative solutions to table, however, since 2017, all engagements between the City and the House have been rejected.
We have been ready since 2017 to engage.Bevil Lucas, Cissie Gool House leader
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt
Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade America's top credit rating.Read More
Applications for the 2024 WC Provincial Treasury bursaries are officially open
The Western Cape Provincial Treasury is offering bursaries for passionate students.Read More
'We must not throw up our hands and say we're a failed state': Tinyiko Maluleke
As we witness parts of our country falling apart in front of us, its hard not to wonder if we are a failing state.Read More
AFRAID: SAPS whistleblower claims to be in hiding from Police Minister Cele
Patricia Morgan Mashale says she lives in fear for her life and has survived two assassination attempts.Read More
'A basic income grant is possible, with some budget restructuring'
The Secretary-General for the Good Party, Brett Herron, says there is a legal and moral obligation to provide this basic need.Read More
Will cancer patients be better or worse off under the NHI scheme?
The Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism asks whether the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme is the silver bullet needed to fix South Africa's health system.Read More
Western Cape remains untouchable for the ANC in 2024 elections
The ANC controls eight of the nine provinces, but the odds are stacked against the party making serious inroads in the Western Cape.Read More
Cape Town impounds law-breaking taxis 'to push black-owned businesses out'
The National Taxi Alliance stands in solidarity with taxi operators affected by vehicles impounded by the City of Cape Town.Read More
NPA denies acting prematurely in bringing assault case against VIP protectors
On Tuesday, magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe granted all of the eight men bail of R10,000, adding that the State was hasty in bringing the matter to court before concluding its investigations.Read More