Banyana edge Italy for first WWC win, qualify for last 16
JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana recorded their first-ever win at the FIFA Women's World Cup in New Zealand.
Stand-in captain, Thembi Kgatlana, scored the decisive goal in a 3-2 victory over Italy on Wednesday.
The result means they advance to the knockout stages at the tournament, another first for a South African team at a World Cup.
History was made on Wednesday morning as Banyana Banyana made it through to the last 16 of the Women's World Cup.
An own goal and second-half strikes from Hildah Magaia and Kgatlana ensured they beat Italy 3-2 after going to the break level at 1-all.
Banyana went into the game as the underdog, being ranked 38 places lower than their opponents, but were able to secure their maiden win at the tournament and a play-off spot.
Their reward for the win is a last 16 encounter against the Netherlands on Sunday.
FULL-TIME!!' Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) August 2, 2023
🇿🇦3️⃣➖2️⃣🇮🇹#BeyondGreatness #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/hX5jk5BxQk
