Lebo M headed for divorce after one year of marriage

2 August 2023 12:50 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Lebo M

Lebo M confirmed he will be issuing his wife, businesswoman Pretty Samuels-Morake, with a divorce summons.

Lebo Morake, commonly known as Lebo M, is heading for his fourth divorce.

The Lion King producer confirmed in a statement that he will be issuing his wife, businesswoman Pretty Samuels-Morake, with a divorce summons.

While Morake did not specify why the pair were calling it quits after a year of marriage, the statement was issued to get ahead of any rumours.

“I will not be drawn into salacious allegations and innuendos about my business and personal life. I will be going ahead with the divorce and have already instructed my attorneys,” he said.

While Morake’s career as a producer gained him worldwide recognition, his personal life earned him the stereotype of being a ‘serial husband’.

He was married to Viveca Gipson for five years before he divorced her and married Nandi Ndlovu.

Morake and Ndlovu were together for 11 years before getting a divorce.

He then married Ngani-Casara and their marriage lasted for five years from 2008 to 2013.

When they divorced he started dating former Generations actress Zoe Mthiyane in 2014.

The pair got engaged and had a daughter together but did not make it down the aisle.

He then remarried his third wife Ngani-Casara, but they divorced in 2017.


This article first appeared on 947 : Lebo M headed for divorce after one year of marriage




2 August 2023 12:50 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Lebo M

More from Entertainment

FILE: Springbok director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus. Picture: Christa Eybers/Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] 'It's excellently written' - Mandy Wiener on Rassie's new book

3 August 2023 3:13 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Rassie Erasmus about his recently launched book, Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sharks in the ocean. Picture: PIRO from Pixabay

Meg 2: The Trench... The truth about the extinct mega shark exposed

3 August 2023 2:10 PM

'Meg 2: The Trench' might be a ridiculous film, but it could manage to inspire future palaeontologists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Michael Pollak

Pick up... R82K? Uno offers 'Chief Uno Player' job role in New York

3 August 2023 11:38 AM

Toymaker Mattel is hunting for someone to help promote its new Uno game, and wild-card applicants are most definitely welcome.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reggae legend Lucky Dube would’ve been 59 today! We still miss him terribly...

3 August 2023 9:38 AM

The musician from Mpumalanga was Africa’s best-selling reggae artist of all time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Rita Molnár

Michelle Yeoh marries ex-Ferrari boss, Jean Todt after 19-year engagement

2 August 2023 12:04 PM

The Oscar winner tied the knot with her now husband after being engaged for 19 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Yike665

Wes Craven (AKA, the GOAT of horror movies) would've been 84 years old today!

2 August 2023 8:08 AM

From Scream to Freddy Krueger, Craven brought the most iconic horror names, faces and gruesome murders to life!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America

Happy 44th birthday, Jason Momoa, AKA, Aquaman

1 August 2023 12:40 PM

The actor celebrates his birthday today and so we celebrate his most iconic roles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lufimorgan/123rf.com

Cat content goes viral with new hashtag #CatsOfX since Twitter's rebrand

1 August 2023 12:19 PM

Barbara Friedman reports on online trends including #CatsOfX which is trending "for days" on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from Twitter

'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud dead at 25 years old

1 August 2023 9:35 AM

The actor's family announced the news in a statement to CNN on Monday (31 July).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Late rapper, Coolio. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/U.S. Army

Coolio would have been 60 today. Thanx for the music; may you rest in peace...

1 August 2023 8:19 AM

Coolio became a household name with his solo album 'Gangsta's Paradise'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

