[LISTEN] Do the rights of moms in relation to kids trump the rights of dads?
Aubrey Masango interviews Claire Thomson, Specialist Family Law Practitioner and Head of the Family Law Department at Witz Inc.
As much as a child needs a mom, having a present and active father in their life is just as important.
The same goes within the South African law context – while some people may feel as though the rights of a mother are more acknowledged than the rights of a father, Thomson clarifies that this is not the case according to the law.
RELATED: Breaking generational trauma: What fatherhood looks like in 2023
Thomson does however note that it's fair to say that in scenarios where parents are split and the children live with one parent, typically mothers, there are barriers prohibiting fathers from exercising the rights which they are legally entitled to.
She encourages fathers to exercise their rights to ensure that they have a relationship with their kids, because ultimately, it's the children that will feel the effects of having an absent father.
RELATED: The Pappa Effect: Why fathers are important
In order for us to bring about change, we need to engage with the law.Claire Thomson, Specialist Family Law Practitioner and Head of the Family Law Department – Witz Inc
When we are to come down to it, this is not about mom or dad's rights, this is about the child's rights.Claire Thomson, Specialist Family Law Practitioner and Head of the Family Law Department – Witz Inc
