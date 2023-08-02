E-wallet fraud on the rise: How to protect yourself and your money
Bruce Whitfield talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler on The Money Show (at 55:05).
Digital wallet (e-wallet) fraud is on the rise in South Africa.
The Ombudsman for Banking Services (OBS) issued a warning on Wednesday afternoon as it released the latest figures on this form of fraud.
The office said it has recently investigated 124 complaints of so-called NFC (near-field communication) fraud, with losses running into the millions.
There is a clear indication that "an international crime syndicate is operating within this space and has South African consumers in its sights”, said Ombud Reana Steyn.
How e-wallet fraud works:
The fraudsters tap into their victims’ credit card accounts via Tap & Go purchases made with their (the fraudsters’) smartphones, mostly in foreign destinations such as Dubai, France and Spain.
Steyn cited one major South African bank (unnamed) confirming it received more than 6 000 such complaints between January 2022 and 01 June 2023.
In the six months from January to June 2022, more than 550 customers fell victim to this fraud with their losses amounting to over R420 000.
This year the victim numbers jumped to over 5 400 with combined monetary losses of more than R6,5 million.
The targets were all ages and segments, the Ombud added.
These are highly concerning numbers and the devastation of the losses caused has the potential of causing bank customers serious financial hardships which in some instances may be impossible to recover from.Reana Steyn, Ombud for Banking Services
How can you protect yourself from digital wallet fraud?
Knowler explains that for the fraudsters to be able to link their devices to the stolen bank card information, an OTP or a “Smart inContact notification” required to complete the linkage process is sent to the bank customer’s registered number or Banking App.
It’s critical that you read the OTP/inContact message you receive, and examine whether it is necessary for a transaction that you initiated, the Ombud says.
Never be pressurised into entering or giving away your OTP without understanding what exactly you are authorising. More importantly, guard against accessing unsolicited links sent to you, especially when you are prompted to insert personal and banking information. And report it to your bank.Reana Steyn, Ombud for Banking Services
Many losses can be prevented if everyone adheres to this simple principle.Reana Steyn, Ombud for Banking Services
For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article (skip to 55:05).
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/smshoot/smshoot1709/smshoot170900049/86264386-finance-technology-concept-and-payment-interface-idea.jpg
More from Business
SA wants to impose LOCAL regulations on INTERNATIONAL streaming platforms
The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies published a new draft white paper which could impact video streaming.Read More
Partnership between govt and business to save our economy 'making progress'
A joint statement announced that progress has been made within the key focal areas of energy, transport and logistics, and crime and corruption.Read More
'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!'
Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing.Read More
[WATCH] Coach Eddie Jones stars in Wallabies' hilarious RWC ads
Australian Rugby's campaign ahead of Rugby World Cup 2023 takes the mickey out of its own brand to prove the doubters wrong.Read More
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt
Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade the United States's top credit rating.Read More
What is a Loan Against Property and how can it help you?
If you are fortunate enough to own property, a Loan Against Property (LAP) could help you out in times of financial strain.Read More
South Africans are 'sick and tired of poor service' - customer experience report
Amanda Reekie, one of the authors of the South African Customer Experience Report (2023), shares some report insights.Read More
Illegal electricity connections: 'The system itself is corrupt'
Illegal electricity connections are costing Eskom billions in revenue, but perpetrators often believe their actions are justified.Read More
Sports broadcast rights: Huge shake-up coming as govt gets involved
Members of the public have until 8 September to comment on the Communications Department's draft white paper.Read More
More from Lifestyle
ARB rules against clothing retailer for 'misleading' voucher advertising
The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) is taking a clothing retailer to task for a misleading promise of vouchers.Read More
Danish man visits 203 countries without flying
Torbjørn Pedersen visited 203 countries in 10 years without setting foot on a plane.Read More
[WATCH] ‘Untrained’ Somali runner goes viral for ‘slowest-ever’ 100m
A Somali runner has recorded the 'slowest-ever' 100-metre run in history.Read More
[LISTEN] Four things to consider before buying a bakkie
Cars cost a fortune, so getting the most bang for your buck is important.Read More
New draft law in China to clamp down on kids’ internet access
Kids under the age of 18 won’t be able to access the internet through mobile devices between 10pm and 6am daily.Read More
FinMeUp with finance knowledge! You don't need to be a money guru with this app
FinMeUp founder Higgo van Biljon speaks about the app that'll aid your financial education.Read More
Bothasig Fynbos Nature Reserve to ban dog-walking after pet owners break rules
From 1 October, dogs will be banned from Bothasig's Fynbos Nature Reserve in an attempt to protect indigenous plant species.Read More
Why humans walk on two legs: Chimpanzees put some old theories to the test
Have you ever wondered why we walk on two legs? It's a constant debate among scientists, apparently.Read More
'If men bled monthly, pads would be free' - Siv Ngesi
Siv Ngesi says that his life's mission is to eradicate period poverty which he's on track to do with his MENstruation Foundation.Read More
More from Opinion
MANDY WIENER: Seize the moment for women’s sport. The time for promises is over
Women’s soccer in South Africa is really good. Now is the time to professionalise so it can become truly great.Read More
'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!'
Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing.Read More
[WATCH] Coach Eddie Jones stars in Wallabies' hilarious RWC ads
Australian Rugby's campaign ahead of Rugby World Cup 2023 takes the mickey out of its own brand to prove the doubters wrong.Read More
Our inflation crisis: Are policymakers ignoring the lessons of history?
Economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) reviews "We Need to Talk About Inflation: 14 Urgent Lessons from the Last 2,000 Years", a Financial Times 'book to read in 2023'.Read More
Putin's unconvincingly tries to make up for his killing of Ukraine grain deal
Russia’s efforts to woo Africa are part of the Kremlin’s broader efforts to extend its influence across the global south.Read More
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death
Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s.Read More
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away
The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order.Read More
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy'
Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlightencx.Read More
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can?
An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace.Read More
More from Local
Mayor Hill-Lewis 'disappointed' after Prasa refuses service level agreement
The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has refused to sign a service level agreement for Cape Passenger Rail.Read More
[LISTEN] Songezo Zibi speaks about taxi industry after standoff in Cape Town
Cape Town is experiencing taxi strikes after a recent standoff between traffic officials and taxi operators.Read More
EThekwini rates boycott: 'We do not trust this municipality any longer'
Civic groups in eThekwini have launched a boycott of rates payments.Read More
WC ANC calls on CoCT to end war on taxi industry
The ANC in the Western Cape has called for an immediate moratorium on CoCT’s by-law for impounding vehicles.Read More
[WATCH] Philanthropist BI Phakathi makes struggling old woman R2k richer
A woman, who makes money by weighing people for just R2, was surprised with R2k in a random and much-needed act of kindness.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Environmental' court battle hinders Protea Village land restitution
Legal woes for land rights continue as Protea Village fights to return to their ancestral land.Read More
Zuma's private prosecution of Downer & Maughan suffers another blow
In June, the Pietermaritzburg High Court set aside the summonses as unlawful but Zuma has since launched an appeal bid, which would ordinarily have the effect of suspending the ruling handed down and allowing the private prosecution to run in the interim.Read More
Mostert’s Mill restoration: 'Outside complete but plenty still to do on inside'
Mostert Mill had been destroyed in the 2021 Cape Town fires, but its restoration is well underway.Read More
City of Cape Town to roll out Aarto demerit system by mid 2024
Repeat traffic offenders could face losing their licences with the City of Cape Town's new demerit system.Read More