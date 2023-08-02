'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!'
Bruce Whitfield talks branding with Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery (Bizcommunity).
Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.
This week, Brendan Seery "zeroes" in on Budget Insurance and their long-runnng advert starring Springbok dynamo Faf de Klerk.
The Orchids and Onions columnist (Bizcommunity) also has a personal gripe with the insurance company - what he calls its "shotgun approach" to marketing.
Seery's choice will upset some people comments Whitfield.
"I happen to quite like this advert for all of its yucky cheesiness."
While he doesn't hate it as such Seery says, it is kind of "obvious" to use Faf in his South African speedo as a brand ambassador, which leads him on to his main beef with Budget.
I don't have a problem with that. It is a bit cheesy and, quite correctly, they identify that Faf is beloved of many women... but it did remind me of my encounter with Budget.Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity
I've never had any dealings with them whatsoever but I keep getting spammed with SMSs. The most priceless one was 'Dear Mr Seery, it's been a few years, please come back to us and talk to us about insurance'.Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity
How can he go back to Budget Insurance if he's never been with them! Seery exclaims.
He cites this as a classic example of a company just buying a data base and then "insulting" people.
Seery also references someone who was sent a pitch on Father's Day to celebrate his dad, who happened to have just passed away.
It's kind of 'let's use the data and get insensitive'. This is exactly what I'm saying - this kind of use of databases is going to backfire.Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity
Watch Budget's "faf-free" insurance ad below:
Scroll up to listen to Seery's advertising critiques (Budget Insurance discussion at 9:24)
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRdiMHEadfY
More from Business
SA wants to impose LOCAL regulations on INTERNATIONAL streaming platforms
The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies published a new draft white paper which could impact video streaming.Read More
Partnership between govt and business to save our economy 'making progress'
A joint statement announced that progress has been made within the key focal areas of energy, transport and logistics, and crime and corruption.Read More
E-wallet fraud on the rise: How to protect yourself and your money
The Ombudsman for Banking Services has issued a warning about the alarming increase in digital wallet fraud.Read More
[WATCH] Coach Eddie Jones stars in Wallabies' hilarious RWC ads
Australian Rugby's campaign ahead of Rugby World Cup 2023 takes the mickey out of its own brand to prove the doubters wrong.Read More
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt
Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade the United States's top credit rating.Read More
What is a Loan Against Property and how can it help you?
If you are fortunate enough to own property, a Loan Against Property (LAP) could help you out in times of financial strain.Read More
South Africans are 'sick and tired of poor service' - customer experience report
Amanda Reekie, one of the authors of the South African Customer Experience Report (2023), shares some report insights.Read More
Illegal electricity connections: 'The system itself is corrupt'
Illegal electricity connections are costing Eskom billions in revenue, but perpetrators often believe their actions are justified.Read More
Sports broadcast rights: Huge shake-up coming as govt gets involved
Members of the public have until 8 September to comment on the Communications Department's draft white paper.Read More
More from Lifestyle
ARB rules against clothing retailer for 'misleading' voucher advertising
The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) is taking a clothing retailer to task for a misleading promise of vouchers.Read More
Danish man visits 203 countries without flying
Torbjørn Pedersen visited 203 countries in 10 years without setting foot on a plane.Read More
[WATCH] ‘Untrained’ Somali runner goes viral for ‘slowest-ever’ 100m
A Somali runner has recorded the 'slowest-ever' 100-metre run in history.Read More
[LISTEN] Four things to consider before buying a bakkie
Cars cost a fortune, so getting the most bang for your buck is important.Read More
New draft law in China to clamp down on kids’ internet access
Kids under the age of 18 won’t be able to access the internet through mobile devices between 10pm and 6am daily.Read More
FinMeUp with finance knowledge! You don't need to be a money guru with this app
FinMeUp founder Higgo van Biljon speaks about the app that'll aid your financial education.Read More
Bothasig Fynbos Nature Reserve to ban dog-walking after pet owners break rules
From 1 October, dogs will be banned from Bothasig's Fynbos Nature Reserve in an attempt to protect indigenous plant species.Read More
Why humans walk on two legs: Chimpanzees put some old theories to the test
Have you ever wondered why we walk on two legs? It's a constant debate among scientists, apparently.Read More
'If men bled monthly, pads would be free' - Siv Ngesi
Siv Ngesi says that his life's mission is to eradicate period poverty which he's on track to do with his MENstruation Foundation.Read More
More from Opinion
MANDY WIENER: Seize the moment for women’s sport. The time for promises is over
Women’s soccer in South Africa is really good. Now is the time to professionalise so it can become truly great.Read More
E-wallet fraud on the rise: How to protect yourself and your money
The Ombudsman for Banking Services has issued a warning about the alarming increase in digital wallet fraud.Read More
[WATCH] Coach Eddie Jones stars in Wallabies' hilarious RWC ads
Australian Rugby's campaign ahead of Rugby World Cup 2023 takes the mickey out of its own brand to prove the doubters wrong.Read More
Our inflation crisis: Are policymakers ignoring the lessons of history?
Economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) reviews "We Need to Talk About Inflation: 14 Urgent Lessons from the Last 2,000 Years", a Financial Times 'book to read in 2023'.Read More
Putin's unconvincingly tries to make up for his killing of Ukraine grain deal
Russia’s efforts to woo Africa are part of the Kremlin’s broader efforts to extend its influence across the global south.Read More
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death
Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s.Read More
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away
The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order.Read More
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy'
Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlightencx.Read More
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can?
An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace.Read More