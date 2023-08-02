Grandma (92) breaks record as the oldest woman to finish a marathon
Mathea Allansmith isn’t your typical grandmother.
At 92-years-old she is the oldest woman in the world to have completed a marathon.
She proudly crossed the finish line at the 2022 Honolulu Marathon in December, marking her record, Guinness World Records confirms.
She conquered the 26.2-mile (42.1km) route in about 10 hours and 48 minutes.
Allansmith says getting to the finish line and earning a Guinness World Records title was a phenomenal feeling.
“There were several groups of people filming and cheering me on even though I crossed the finish line some 11 hours after the start of the race... I felt an enormous sense of accomplishment and joy.”
Mathea Allansmith Breaks World Record for Oldest Woman to Finish a Marathon at 92 years, 6 months and 11 days.Age is just a number! pic.twitter.com/9R1ABIGtyQ' Ramhari Poudyal,PhD (@RamhariPoudyal) December 13, 2022
But how did she do it? The retired doctor (now 93) stays in shape all year round, running six days a week – no matter what.
Allansmith says she didn’t take up running until she was 46.
“A colleague suggested running two miles per day, I took up running in 1977 and fell in love with the feeling of exercising outside.”
She took part in her first marathon in the 1982 Boston Marathon.
This article first appeared on 947 : Grandma (92) breaks record as the oldest woman to finish a marathon
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10220122143428638&set=gm.4246610748776663
