Applications for the 2024 WC Provincial Treasury bursaries are officially open
The provincial treasury is aiming to address critical skills shortages by offering bursaries to young people in certain fields.
These include economics, finance, accounting and auditing, supply chain management, built environment and project management, and information sciences, data science and statistics.
These bursaries are available to grade 12 students as well as post and undergraduate students.
Applications are open until 15 September and interested applicants can apply on the provincial treasury’s website here.
In order to qualify you must be a South African citizen, between the age of 17 and 35, who resides in the Western Cape.
You will also need to have an average of at least 65% for your previous year of study and you cannot be receiving any other state funding or bursaries.
The Western Cape Government is deeply committed to creating pathways for our young people to acquire the skills they and we, as the public service, need to succeed.Mireille Wenger, Provincial Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities
I encourage young people with a passion for economics, accounting, auditing and even data science to apply now.Mireille Wenger, Provincial Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/goodluz/goodluz1307/goodluz130700709/20838223-group-of-students-in-computer-s-laboratory.jpg
