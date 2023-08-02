Streaming issues? Report here
Africa
Opinion
Partnership between govt and business to save our economy 'making progress'

2 August 2023 9:47 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
The Money Show
Economic growth
Bruce Whitfield
Busa
Cas Coovadia
BLSA
b4sa
SA Inc
public private partnership

A joint statement announced that progress has been made within the key focal areas of energy, transport and logistics, and crime and corruption.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa (BUSA).

It's easy to be cynical about the latest round of efforts by big business to help salvage the economy in collaborating with government, comments Bruce Whitfield.

But, what is the alternative? he asks.

Image of government and business partnership meeting, 2 August 2023 - Presidency on Twitter @PresidencyZA
Image of government and business partnership meeting, 2 August 2023 - Presidency on Twitter @PresidencyZA

On Wednesday, the Presidency released an update on this partnership which includes Business Unity SA (BUSA), Business for SA (B4SA), and Business Leadership SA (BLSA).

It followed a meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa, members of Cabinet and senior business leaders.

A joint statement announced that progress has been made within the key focal areas of energy, transport and logistics, and crime and corruption "in order to grow the economy and restore investor and public confidence".

"Government and business agreed that we have a window of opportunity to urgently implement initiatives in these priority focal areas to reverse the economic downturn and rebuild confidence in the country’s trajectory."

Whitfield interviews BUSA CEO Cas Coovadia on The Money Show.

Coovadia notes that this collaboration essentially started in April this year when business met the President and he agreed to work with them.

In the last two months we've been putting the structure together on logistics. Our team has had numerous meetings with the Minister of Public Enterprises who has been very forthcoming on this, with the new Transnet board...

Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA

On energy we have made good progress because we've sourced relevant expertise and.. they have started working with NECOM (National Energy Crisis Committee) to implement the energy plan....

Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA

Coovadia says it's hoped tangible evidence of the positive effect of this collaboration will be seen in 8-12 months' time.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
