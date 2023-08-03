SIU to probe 'serious accusations' against KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube
Africa Melane interviews Kaizer Kganyago, Special Investigating Unit (SIU) spokesperson.
Cyril Ramaphosa has given the SIU the go-ahead to investigate allegations of maladministration in the KwaZulu-Natal Premier’s office.
Dube-Ncube faces claims of unlawful and improper conduct, occurring between April 2007 and July this year.
RELATED: SIU to probe alleged maladministration in KZN premier's office
Investigative work commenced on Wednesday, says Kganyago.
If Dube-Ncube is found guilty of maladministration, the SIU will recommend that she is disciplined.
If money needs to be returned, the case will be taken to a special tribunal.
Should the SIU find criminality, the case will be passed onto the National Prosecuting Authority.
They are serious allegations.Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson – Special Investigating Unit
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : SIU to probe 'serious accusations' against KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube
Source : @kzngov/Twitter
More from Local
Mayor Hill-Lewis 'disappointed' after Prasa refuses service level agreement
The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has refused to sign a service level agreement for Cape Passenger Rail.Read More
[LISTEN] Songezo Zibi speaks about taxi industry after standoff in Cape Town
Cape Town is experiencing taxi strikes after a recent standoff between traffic officials and taxi operators.Read More
EThekwini rates boycott: 'We do not trust this municipality any longer'
Civic groups in eThekwini have launched a boycott of rates payments.Read More
WC ANC calls on CoCT to end war on taxi industry
The ANC in the Western Cape has called for an immediate moratorium on CoCT’s by-law for impounding vehicles.Read More
[WATCH] Philanthropist BI Phakathi makes struggling old woman R2k richer
A woman, who makes money by weighing people for just R2, was surprised with R2k in a random and much-needed act of kindness.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Environmental' court battle hinders Protea Village land restitution
Legal woes for land rights continue as Protea Village fights to return to their ancestral land.Read More
Zuma's private prosecution of Downer & Maughan suffers another blow
In June, the Pietermaritzburg High Court set aside the summonses as unlawful but Zuma has since launched an appeal bid, which would ordinarily have the effect of suspending the ruling handed down and allowing the private prosecution to run in the interim.Read More
Mostert’s Mill restoration: 'Outside complete but plenty still to do on inside'
Mostert Mill had been destroyed in the 2021 Cape Town fires, but its restoration is well underway.Read More
City of Cape Town to roll out Aarto demerit system by mid 2024
Repeat traffic offenders could face losing their licences with the City of Cape Town's new demerit system.Read More