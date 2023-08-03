SIU to probe 'serious accusations' against KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube





Africa Melane interviews Kaizer Kganyago, Special Investigating Unit (SIU) spokesperson.

Cyril Ramaphosa has given the SIU the go-ahead to investigate allegations of maladministration in the KwaZulu-Natal Premier’s office.

Dube-Ncube faces claims of unlawful and improper conduct, occurring between April 2007 and July this year.

MEC for Finance Nomusa Dube-Ncube speaks during the commemoration of national Women’s Day at the Esilahla Sports Ground in Richmond, KwaZulu_Natal on 9 August 2022. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter

Investigative work commenced on Wednesday, says Kganyago.

If Dube-Ncube is found guilty of maladministration, the SIU will recommend that she is disciplined.

If money needs to be returned, the case will be taken to a special tribunal.

Should the SIU find criminality, the case will be passed onto the National Prosecuting Authority.

They are serious allegations. Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson – Special Investigating Unit

