City of Cape Town to roll out Aarto demerit system by mid 2024





Lester Kiewit interviews Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral committee member for Safety and Security for the City of Cape Town.

The Constitutional Court has found that the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act (Aarto) is constitutional.

The Act will give way for the legalisation of fines by email and introduce a demerit system that would strip repeat offenders of their licences.

© seanlockephotography/123rf.com

RELATED: AA slams Aarto Act greenlight: 'This piece of law is very flawed'

RELATED: 'The problem is with us' - Aarto isn't enough to cure SA's bad driving problem

RELATED: More than 80% of traffic fines in SA have never been paid - AARTO changes that

While the City initially had some reservations about the Act, it will be implemented by mid-next year as per the court's ruling, says Smith.

He adds that the City has adapted their systems to ensure that it aligns with the Act, such as issuing fines on digital devices instead of manually.

Aarto was deeply problematic when it was originally rolled out. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security

Absorbing Aarto is no big deal. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security

As for the recent events of taxi operators protesting against the City impounding vehicles, Smith says...

Avoiding the impoundment is extremely easy, you just comply with the same road traffic rules as anybody else is expected to. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.