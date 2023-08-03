'If men bled monthly, pads would be free' - Siv Ngesi





On The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie and his latest co-host, Siv Ngesi speaks about his life's purpose: Ending period poverty in South Africa.

Listen to the conversation below.

Ngesi says, "MENstruation isn't a woman's problem, it's a humanity problem because without menstruation, there is no humanity."

The former rugby legend sites that 22 million women in South Africa menstruate every month but eight million of these women can't afford sanitary products while four million women are enrolled at school or pursuing a tertiary education but are missing four to five days of school per month because they can't afford sanitary towels during their period.

"You can't be taught when you have blood running down your leg," says Ngesi.

The entertainer also believes "if men bled once a month, sanitary towels would be free."

Because of this, the media personality has dedicated his life to eradicating period poverty in South Africa and says that he "will not rest until a woman's worth is more than a packed of sanitary pads."

To start, Ngesi co-founded, the MENstruation Foundation - headed up by men with many local heavyweights across industries in Mzansi backing the project's cause.

Ngesi says the foundation has saved 1.2 million school days and 45 thousand women get sanitary pads across South Africa so far.

The foundation has started initiatives like getting corporate to fund vending machines in schools that dispenses sanitary pads for free.

Next up, Ngesi's starting a sanitary pads factory to manufacture "the cheapest sanitary pads in South Africa."

The factory will be named after Ngesi's late mom who taught him "if girls and women in South Africa aren't free, the world isn't free."

Ngesi says, he will not stop his cause to end period poverty until men stop being "squeamish" about all things period-related.

I will not stop until we live in a society where we talk about menstruation with young men in the room and when blood isn't blue in adverts because men are squeamish about it. Siv Ngesi, Co-Founder - MENstruation Foundation

Ngesi says, if you want to part of "the right side of history, be part of the change to stop period poverty because it's a huge injustice."

Get involved with the cause by DM'ing @menstruationfoundationza or @sivngesi on Instagram.

This article first appeared on KFM : 'If men bled monthly, pads would be free' - Siv Ngesi