428 EFF public reps banned from birthday celebration to face disciplinary action
JOHANNESBURG - The 428 public representatives of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) who were banned from attending the party’s birthday celebration will be subjected to internal disciplinary measures.
Speaking at a media briefing at the party’s headquarters in Johannesburg on Wednesday, EFF leader Julius Malema announced that some of them would be fired from the party and the public positions they hold.
This is in relation to their failure to secure transport for their constituencies who were set to attend the red beret’s gathering at the FNB Stadium this past Saturday.
READ: EFF names and bans public reps from anniversary for failing to procure buses
Accountability is the EFF’s new favourite word, as the party plans to take action against its public representatives who had undermined orders from the national structure.
Malema said the party would not tolerate illiterate leaders who couldn’t secure buses for their constituencies despite being requested to do so six months before the 10th-anniversary celebrations.
“If I were them, I would just resign if they knew what is good for them. How are they helping the growth of the organisation? They failed from January to July to bring a bus. We are not going to hang around with lazy people. Your stay in the EFF depends on your contribution.”
Malema said the public representatives in question would have to prove why they should be kept in the party.
This article first appeared on EWN : 428 EFF public reps banned from birthday celebration to face disciplinary action
