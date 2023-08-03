Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mayor Hill-Lewis 'disappointed' after Prasa refuses service level agreement The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has refused to sign a service level agreement for Cape Passenger Rail. 3 August 2023 5:25 PM
[LISTEN] Songezo Zibi speaks about taxi industry after standoff in Cape Town Cape Town is experiencing taxi strikes after a recent standoff between traffic officials and taxi operators. 3 August 2023 4:48 PM
EThekwini rates boycott: 'We do not trust this municipality any longer' Civic groups in eThekwini have launched a boycott of rates payments. 3 August 2023 1:44 PM
View all Local
428 EFF public reps banned from birthday celebration to face disciplinary action EFF leader Julius Malema announced that some of them would be fired from the party and the public positions they hold. 3 August 2023 8:32 AM
EFF leader Malema dismisses claims that Shivambu conspiring against him While Julius Malema has urged Floyd Shivambu to be honest and transparent with him, he insisted that there would never be power di... 3 August 2023 7:38 AM
Partnership between govt and business to save our economy 'making progress' A joint statement announced that progress has been made within the key focal areas of energy, transport and logistics, and crime a... 2 August 2023 9:47 PM
View all Politics
SA wants to impose LOCAL regulations on INTERNATIONAL streaming platforms The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies published a new draft white paper which could impact video streaming. 3 August 2023 8:36 AM
'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!' Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing... 2 August 2023 9:12 PM
E-wallet fraud on the rise: How to protect yourself and your money The Ombudsman for Banking Services has issued a warning about the alarming increase in digital wallet fraud. 2 August 2023 8:58 PM
View all Business
ARB rules against clothing retailer for 'misleading' voucher advertising The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) is taking a clothing retailer to task for a misleading promise of vouchers. 3 August 2023 4:30 PM
Danish man visits 203 countries without flying Torbjørn Pedersen visited 203 countries in 10 years without setting foot on a plane. 3 August 2023 3:26 PM
[WATCH] ‘Untrained’ Somali runner goes viral for ‘slowest-ever’ 100m A Somali runner has recorded the 'slowest-ever' 100-metre run in history. 3 August 2023 2:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Six incredible sporting achievements for South African women this year As we kick off women’s month, let us take a look at some of the best achievements of SA’s sportswomen this year. 3 August 2023 3:40 PM
Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas take on Uganda with eye on semifinal spot South Africa still have a shot at a spot in the semifinals, even though they will have to rely on the ‘Sunshine Girls’ in the earl... 3 August 2023 11:36 AM
SA's sports minister to 'invest more' in women's sport after Banyana Banyana win Farouk Abrahams (ex-Bafana Bafana goalkeeping coach) and Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa reflect on the epic win. 3 August 2023 9:53 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] 'It's excellently written' - Mandy Wiener on Rassie's new book Mandy Wiener interviews Rassie Erasmus about his recently launched book, Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby. 3 August 2023 3:13 PM
Meg 2: The Trench... The truth about the extinct mega shark exposed 'Meg 2: The Trench' might be a ridiculous film, but it could manage to inspire future palaeontologists. 3 August 2023 2:10 PM
Pick up... R82K? Uno offers 'Chief Uno Player' job role in New York Toymaker Mattel is hunting for someone to help promote its new Uno game, and wild-card applicants are most definitely welcome. 3 August 2023 11:38 AM
View all Entertainment
Nuclear war would be more devastating for the climate than cold war predictions Nuclear war could produce a huge smoke cloud known as a nuclear winter, devastating agriculture and civilisation, a study shows. 3 August 2023 10:52 AM
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade the United States's top credit rating. 2 August 2023 7:03 PM
Costa Coffee faces boycott threats for depicting trans man on a mural A number of customers are threatening a boycott Costa Coffee for a mural showing a transgender man with mastectomy scars. 2 August 2023 1:20 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe’s writers refuse to be silent on political state of country Zimbabwe’s rulers won’t tolerate opposing voices, but its writers refuse to be silenced. 3 August 2023 11:47 AM
Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention On Sunday ECOWAS announced sanctions against Niger and said if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will... 2 August 2023 10:28 AM
Putin's unconvincingly tries to make up for his killing of Ukraine grain deal Russia’s efforts to woo Africa are part of the Kremlin’s broader efforts to extend its influence across the global south. 1 August 2023 8:46 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Seize the moment for women’s sport. The time for promises is over Women’s soccer in South Africa is really good. Now is the time to professionalise so it can become truly great. 3 August 2023 6:54 AM
'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!' Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing... 2 August 2023 9:12 PM
E-wallet fraud on the rise: How to protect yourself and your money The Ombudsman for Banking Services has issued a warning about the alarming increase in digital wallet fraud. 2 August 2023 8:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

428 EFF public reps banned from birthday celebration to face disciplinary action

3 August 2023 8:32 AM
by Alpha Ramushwana
Tags:
Julius Malema
Economic Freedom Fighters EFF

EFF leader Julius Malema announced that some of them would be fired from the party and the public positions they hold.

JOHANNESBURG - The 428 public representatives of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) who were banned from attending the party’s birthday celebration will be subjected to internal disciplinary measures.

Speaking at a media briefing at the party’s headquarters in Johannesburg on Wednesday, EFF leader Julius Malema announced that some of them would be fired from the party and the public positions they hold.

This is in relation to their failure to secure transport for their constituencies who were set to attend the red beret’s gathering at the FNB Stadium this past Saturday.

READ: EFF names and bans public reps from anniversary for failing to procure buses

Accountability is the EFF’s new favourite word, as the party plans to take action against its public representatives who had undermined orders from the national structure.

Malema said the party would not tolerate illiterate leaders who couldn’t secure buses for their constituencies despite being requested to do so six months before the 10th-anniversary celebrations.

“If I were them, I would just resign if they knew what is good for them. How are they helping the growth of the organisation? They failed from January to July to bring a bus. We are not going to hang around with lazy people. Your stay in the EFF depends on your contribution.”

Malema said the public representatives in question would have to prove why they should be kept in the party.


This article first appeared on EWN : 428 EFF public reps banned from birthday celebration to face disciplinary action




3 August 2023 8:32 AM
by Alpha Ramushwana
Tags:
Julius Malema
Economic Freedom Fighters EFF

More from Politics

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President Julius Malema (R) and Deputy President Floyd Shivambu (L) at the party's 10th anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium on 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Katlego Jiyane

EFF leader Malema dismisses claims that Shivambu conspiring against him

3 August 2023 7:38 AM

While Julius Malema has urged Floyd Shivambu to be honest and transparent with him, he insisted that there would never be power disputes between the two.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of government and business partnership meeting, 2 August 2023 - Presidency on Twitter @PresidencyZA

Partnership between govt and business to save our economy 'making progress'

2 August 2023 9:47 PM

A joint statement announced that progress has been made within the key focal areas of energy, transport and logistics, and crime and corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should South Africa arouse the ire of the richest, most powerful country in the world? © Elnur Amikishiyev/123rf

The world’s most powerful democracies were built on the suffering of others

2 August 2023 12:07 PM

What democracy ideals mean in practice and how to achieve them are difficult questions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The ANC Western Cape held its first provincial congress in eight years over the weekend. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter

Western Cape remains untouchable for the ANC in 2024 elections

2 August 2023 11:13 AM

The ANC controls eight of the nine provinces, but the odds are stacked against the party making serious inroads in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ zdeneksasek/123rf.com

Our inflation crisis: Are policymakers ignoring the lessons of history?

1 August 2023 7:23 PM

Economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) reviews "We Need to Talk About Inflation: 14 Urgent Lessons from the Last 2,000 Years", a Financial Times 'book to read in 2023'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President Julius Malema (R) and Deputy President Floyd Shivambu (L) at the party's tenth anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Rejoice Ndlovu

EFF influence goes far beyond its numbers - political analyst

31 July 2023 5:28 PM

The country's third-biggest party, the Economic Freedom Fighters celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image screengrab: University of the Western Cape/YouTube

Allan Boesak won't join UDF’s August celebration: ‘I cannot be a part of that’

31 July 2023 10:45 AM

Dr Allan Boesak says he will not be supporting the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) celebration in August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) tenth anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Rejoice Ndlovu

'EFF has grown in strength but there's a difference between theory and practice'

31 July 2023 8:34 AM

Over the weekend the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) celebrated its 10th anniversary at FNB stadium is Soweto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addressed congregants at the wreath-laying ceremony of late ANC deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on 17 July 2023. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter

Help us with the renewal project - Ramaphosa to ANC Veterans League

30 July 2023 4:17 PM

Ramaphosa said it was the duty of the members to intervene in the ANC when things were not going right.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UDM's Bantu Holomisa attended the EFF's 10th Anniversary on Saturday, 29 July 2023. Picture: Economic Freedom Fighters/Twitter

'EFF has enhanced checks and balances of our political system' - UDM's Holomisa

29 July 2023 4:15 PM

The UDM was among political parties that joined the EFF at FNB stadium on Saturday to celebrate the party's 10th-year anniversary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WC ANC calls on CoCT to end war on taxi industry

Local

SA's sports minister to 'invest more' in women's sport after Banyana Banyana win

Sport

[LISTEN] 'Environmental' court battle hinders Protea Village land restitution

Local

EWN Highlights

Opening corruption case against NSFAS is a last resort, says TUT SRC

3 August 2023 8:18 PM

Presidency concerned about heightened illegal mining & violence it causes

3 August 2023 8:05 PM

ATM suggests guilty finding against Mkhwebane can be challenged and won

3 August 2023 6:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA