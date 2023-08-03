Nuclear war would be more devastating for the climate than cold war predictions

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Mayor Hill-Lewis 'disappointed' after Prasa refuses service level agreement The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has refused to sign a service level agreement for Cape Passenger Rail. 3 August 2023 5:25 PM
[LISTEN] Songezo Zibi speaks about taxi industry after standoff in Cape Town Cape Town is experiencing taxi strikes after a recent standoff between traffic officials and taxi operators. 3 August 2023 4:48 PM
EThekwini rates boycott: 'We do not trust this municipality any longer' Civic groups in eThekwini have launched a boycott of rates payments. 3 August 2023 1:44 PM
View all Local
428 EFF public reps banned from birthday celebration to face disciplinary action EFF leader Julius Malema announced that some of them would be fired from the party and the public positions they hold. 3 August 2023 8:32 AM
EFF leader Malema dismisses claims that Shivambu conspiring against him While Julius Malema has urged Floyd Shivambu to be honest and transparent with him, he insisted that there would never be power di... 3 August 2023 7:38 AM
Partnership between govt and business to save our economy 'making progress' A joint statement announced that progress has been made within the key focal areas of energy, transport and logistics, and crime a... 2 August 2023 9:47 PM
View all Politics
SA wants to impose LOCAL regulations on INTERNATIONAL streaming platforms The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies published a new draft white paper which could impact video streaming. 3 August 2023 8:36 AM
'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!' Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing... 2 August 2023 9:12 PM
E-wallet fraud on the rise: How to protect yourself and your money The Ombudsman for Banking Services has issued a warning about the alarming increase in digital wallet fraud. 2 August 2023 8:58 PM
View all Business
ARB rules against clothing retailer for 'misleading' voucher advertising The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) is taking a clothing retailer to task for a misleading promise of vouchers. 3 August 2023 4:30 PM
Danish man visits 203 countries without flying Torbjørn Pedersen visited 203 countries in 10 years without setting foot on a plane. 3 August 2023 3:26 PM
[WATCH] ‘Untrained’ Somali runner goes viral for ‘slowest-ever’ 100m A Somali runner has recorded the 'slowest-ever' 100-metre run in history. 3 August 2023 2:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Six incredible sporting achievements for South African women this year As we kick off women’s month, let us take a look at some of the best achievements of SA’s sportswomen this year. 3 August 2023 3:40 PM
Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas take on Uganda with eye on semifinal spot South Africa still have a shot at a spot in the semifinals, even though they will have to rely on the ‘Sunshine Girls’ in the earl... 3 August 2023 11:36 AM
SA's sports minister to 'invest more' in women's sport after Banyana Banyana win Farouk Abrahams (ex-Bafana Bafana goalkeeping coach) and Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa reflect on the epic win. 3 August 2023 9:53 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] 'It's excellently written' - Mandy Wiener on Rassie's new book Mandy Wiener interviews Rassie Erasmus about his recently launched book, Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby. 3 August 2023 3:13 PM
Meg 2: The Trench... The truth about the extinct mega shark exposed 'Meg 2: The Trench' might be a ridiculous film, but it could manage to inspire future palaeontologists. 3 August 2023 2:10 PM
Pick up... R82K? Uno offers 'Chief Uno Player' job role in New York Toymaker Mattel is hunting for someone to help promote its new Uno game, and wild-card applicants are most definitely welcome. 3 August 2023 11:38 AM
View all Entertainment
Nuclear war would be more devastating for the climate than cold war predictions Nuclear war could produce a huge smoke cloud known as a nuclear winter, devastating agriculture and civilisation, a study shows. 3 August 2023 10:52 AM
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade the United States's top credit rating. 2 August 2023 7:03 PM
Costa Coffee faces boycott threats for depicting trans man on a mural A number of customers are threatening a boycott Costa Coffee for a mural showing a transgender man with mastectomy scars. 2 August 2023 1:20 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe’s writers refuse to be silent on political state of country Zimbabwe’s rulers won’t tolerate opposing voices, but its writers refuse to be silenced. 3 August 2023 11:47 AM
Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention On Sunday ECOWAS announced sanctions against Niger and said if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will... 2 August 2023 10:28 AM
Putin's unconvincingly tries to make up for his killing of Ukraine grain deal Russia’s efforts to woo Africa are part of the Kremlin’s broader efforts to extend its influence across the global south. 1 August 2023 8:46 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Seize the moment for women’s sport. The time for promises is over Women’s soccer in South Africa is really good. Now is the time to professionalise so it can become truly great. 3 August 2023 6:54 AM
'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!' Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing... 2 August 2023 9:12 PM
E-wallet fraud on the rise: How to protect yourself and your money The Ombudsman for Banking Services has issued a warning about the alarming increase in digital wallet fraud. 2 August 2023 8:58 PM
View all Opinion
Nuclear war would be more devastating for the climate than cold war predictions

3 August 2023 10:52 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Climate change
Nuclear war
Cold War

Nuclear war could produce a huge smoke cloud known as a nuclear winter, devastating agriculture and civilisation, a study shows.

Article by Mark Maslin, Professor of Earth System Science, UCL.

Christopher Nolan’s biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer has revived morbid curiosity in the destructive power of nuclear weapons. There are now an estimated 12,512 nuclear warheads.

A war in which even a fraction of these bombs were detonated would create blast waves and fires capable of killing millions of people almost instantly. The radiation-induced cancers and genetic damage would affect the remaining population for generations.

But what sort of world would remain amid the radioactive fallout? For the last four decades, scientists modelling the Earth system have run computer simulations to find out.

Using their knowledge of chemistry and climate modelling, atmospheric scientists Paul Crutzen and John Birks wrote a short paper in 1982 which suggested a nuclear war would produce a smoke cloud so massive that it would cause what became known as a nuclear winter. This, they claimed, would devastate agriculture and with it, civilisation.

A year later, scientists from the US and Soviet Union confirmed first that cities and industrial complexes hit by nuclear weapons would indeed produce much more smoke and dust than burning the equivalent area of forest. And second, this global layer of smog would block out sunlight, causing conditions at Earth’s surface to become rapidly colder, dryer and darker.

Climate modelling shows the reduced sunlight would plunge global temperatures by up to 10˚C for nearly a decade. These freezing conditions, combined with less sunlight for plants to photosynthesise, would have catastrophic consequences for global food production and lead to mass starvation worldwide.

Modern climate models are much more sophisticated than those used in the 1980s. And while there are fewer nukes in working order today, more recent results from computer simulations suggest that the grim prophecy delivered by scientists 40 years ago may actually have been an underestimate.

The first detonation of a nuclear bomb: the Trinity test in New Mexico, US on July 16 1945 / Screenshot from The Conversation
The first detonation of a nuclear bomb: the Trinity test in New Mexico, US on July 16 1945 / Screenshot from The Conversation

Clear and present danger

Environmental scientists led by Alan Robock at Rutgers University in the US argued in a recent paper that the nuclear winter theory helped end the proliferation of nuclear weapons during the cold war. In 1986, President Ronald Reagan and General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev took the first steps in history to reduce the number of nuclear weapons while citing the predicted consequences of a nuclear winter for all life on Earth.

At the height of the arms race in the mid-1980s there were over 65,000 nuclear weapons. The reduction in the global nuclear arsenal to just over 12,000 (of which 4,000 are on operational standby) has ebbed the threat of all-out nuclear war, prompting some to question whether the limited climate models used in the 1980s had understated the consequences of a global nuclear war.

Newer and more sophisticated climate models, the ones used to model future climate changes caused by the burning of fossil fuels, suggest the opposite is true.

With the largest possible nuclear exchange between the US and Russia, new models suggest the ocean would cool so profoundly that the world would be thrust into a “nuclear little ice age” lasting thousands of years.

Of course, there are seven other nuclear states: China, France, India, Israel, North Korea, Pakistan and the UK. Scientists have modelled that even a limited nuclear war between India and Pakistan could kill 130 million people and deprive a further 2.5 billion of food for at least two years.

A nuclear war is unlikely to remain limited, however. What starts with one tactical nuclear strike or a tit-for-tat exchange between two countries could escalate to an all-out nuclear war ending in utter destruction. A global nuclear war including the US, Europe and China could result in 360 million people dead and condemn nearly 5.3 billion people to starvation in the two years following the exchange.

The threat remains

Scientific modelling allows us to peer into the abyss of a nuclear war without having to experience it. Forty years of scientific research into these possibilities encouraged the adoption of a United Nations treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons in 2017 – ratified by most countries but not the nine nuclear powers.

The international campaign to abolish nuclear weapons was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize that same year for its work in highlighting the catastrophe that would result from any use of nuclear weapons.

But the war in Ukraine has brought old fears to the surface. President Vladimir Putin of Russia has threatened a limited use of nuclear weapons as part of the conflict, and a single launch could escalate into a regional or even global exchange that would plunge billions of people into a world so harrowing we can barely comprehend it.

Robock said that it is now “even more urgent” for scientists to study the consequences of detonating nuclear weapons and ensure as many people as possible know about them. And, ultimately, to work for the elimination of these weapons. The threat of nuclear war has not gone away, and a nuclear ice age which would doom much of life on Earth for millennia is still a possibility.

Article published courtesy of The Conversation.




More from World

@ hikrcn/123rf.com

Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt

2 August 2023 7:03 PM

Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade the United States's top credit rating.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A mural shown on a Costa coffee van depicted a trans man with top surgery scars. Picture: Twitter

Costa Coffee faces boycott threats for depicting trans man on a mural

2 August 2023 1:20 PM

A number of customers are threatening a boycott Costa Coffee for a mural showing a transgender man with mastectomy scars.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Sarah N from Pixabay

Antarctica is missing a MASSIVE chunk of sea ice

2 August 2023 1:13 PM

Antarctica is missing a chunk of sea ice bigger than Greenland, which could have consequences for the planet

Read More arrow_forward

Venice, Italy / Pexels: Oxalif

UNESCO threatens putting Venice on heritage danger list

2 August 2023 12:47 PM

Unless Venice steps up its efforts in addressing climate change and tourism, it risks the chance of being blacklisted.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sports reporter Sharla McBride. Picture: All-Pro Reels from District of Columbia, USA, via Wikimedia Commons

American radio presenter FIRED for calling sports reporter 'Barbie girl'

2 August 2023 12:18 PM

A radio presenter in the United States was fired after branding an Emmy-winning sports reporter ‘Barbie girl.’

Read More arrow_forward

Should South Africa arouse the ire of the richest, most powerful country in the world? © Elnur Amikishiyev/123rf

The world’s most powerful democracies were built on the suffering of others

2 August 2023 12:07 PM

What democracy ideals mean in practice and how to achieve them are difficult questions.

Read More arrow_forward

© egortetiushev/123rf.com

A city in Mexico bans sexist music to help curb gender-based violence

2 August 2023 10:44 AM

The northern Mexican city of Chihuahua will issue R1.3M fines for live performances of songs deemed to be misogynistic.

Read More arrow_forward

Grungy Niger flag. Picture: Pixabay.com

Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention

2 August 2023 10:28 AM

On Sunday ECOWAS announced sanctions against Niger and said if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will intervene.

Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information

Donald Trump charged: 'Accusations against him not far short of actual treason'

2 August 2023 9:21 AM

Former US president Donald Trump has been charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg taking place from 27 to 28 July 2023. Picture: GCIS

'Russia needs support from Africa': Putin forgives $23 BILLION of African debt

1 August 2023 12:01 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has written off $23 billion of African debt.

Read More arrow_forward

