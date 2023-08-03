SA's sports minister to 'invest more' in women's sport after Banyana Banyana win





Lester Kiewit speaks to Farouk Abrahams (former Bafana Bafana goalkeeping coach) and Zizi Kodwa (Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture) about Banyana Banyana's historic win.

Banyana Banyana made history on Wednesday by advancing to the last 16 of the Women's World Cup.

An own goal and second-half strikes by Hildah Magaia and Kgatlana ensured they beat Italy 3-2 after going into the break with the score tied (1-1). They are the first South African team to qualify for a FIFA knockout stage.

It's been "a magical 24 hours" for South African sport, following the historic win by Banyana Banyana at the World Cup, and outstanding performance by the Proteas at the Netball World Cup.

Abrahams says "he's chuffed" and we can feel proud since we beat players with quality international resources.

The team can take a bow and take its rightful place in the world of sports because the quality has been high. These are countries that have been involved in international leagues for a lot longer than us with [more] quality resources than us. Farouk Abrahams, Former Bafana Bafana Goalkeeping Coach

Kiewit asked the former goalkeeping coach how Banyana Banyana can address critics, who say they score amazing goals but lose concentration, giving opposing teams the opportunity to equalize.

We have to remember that players haven't played at this high level, so there's a human factor. Their nervous system sometimes can't deal with all the pressure, panicking some players. Farouk Abrahams, Former Bafana Bafana Goalkeeping Coach

What a way to start women's month by celebrating the resilience of Imbokodo. Zizi Kodwa, Minister of Sport - South Africa

This win also motivated the minister to say, "We need to invest more in women's sport and sports development" while calling the debate around equal pay in women's football on an international level "disappointing."

Banyana Banyana will take on the Netherlands on Sunday at 4 am (South African time).

